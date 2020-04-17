Global Textile Dyes Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Textile Dyes Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Textile Dyes Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Textile Dyes market status and forecast, categorizes the global Textile Dyes market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile dye means the dye used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.
For industry structure analysis, the textile dyes industry is disperse, about thousands manufactures all over the world. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, however the top six producers account just for more than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of textile dyes, also the leader in the whole industry. India also produce large amount of textile dyes per year. Lonsen is the leading player in China, about 13.27% of the global textile dyes production in 2016.
For price trend analysis, a major factor that influences price fluctuation is the raw material price. The major raw materials, H Acid, Aluminum Trichloride, Phenol, Benzene, Alkyl Benzeneand Acetaldehyde are petroleum chemical products. The price of crude oil greatly influences the price of Benzene, Alkyl Benzeneand, thus the price of textile dyes. As the price of crude oil has been trending down since 2014, the price of textile dyes has declined as a result of that factor. It is expected the price of textile dyes would still decrease a little due to the situation of current crude oil market.
The global Textile Dyes market is valued at 9240 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 10600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
CHT Switzerland
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial
Matex Chemicals
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other Dyes
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Polyester fibers, cellulose acetate fibers, etc.
Cotton textiles
Wool, silk, polyurethane fibers
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Textile Dyes sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Textile Dyes players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Textile Dyes are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Textile Dyes Manufacturers
Textile Dyes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Textile Dyes Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Textile Dyes market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
