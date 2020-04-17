Global Towable Recreational Vehicles Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025
A towable is a non-motorized vehicle that is designed to be towed by passenger automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs or vans and is used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel. The RVIA classifies towable in four types: conventional travel trailers, fifthwheels, folding camper trailers and truck campers.
The global Towable Recreational Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Towable Recreational Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Towable Recreatio
nal Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thor Industries
Forest River
Winnebago Industries
Fendt-Caravan
Erwin Hymer Group
Knaus Tabbert
Hobby Caravan
Dethleffs
Gulf Stream Coach
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Travel Trailers
Fifth Wheels
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Most important Topics covered in this report are –
1. Market Trends & Issues
2. Growth Drivers & Enablers
3. Growth Inhibitors
4. Opportunities and Challenges
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Product Innovations & Trends
7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players
8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
9. Extensive Product Coverage
