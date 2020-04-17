Global Waste Management Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Waste Management market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Waste Management market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global waste management market was valued at $285.0 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $435.0 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Waste management is collection, transportation, and disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treatment of solid waste and disposal of the products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3854

Government measures to reduce illegal dumping majorly drives the growth of the waste management market. In addition, surge in population and increased globalization increase the volume of the overall waste. According to World Bank in 2012, urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tons in 2025. Moreover, unhealthy lifestyle as well as industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Taiwan leads to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile and medical industries, which further increases waste generation, which that boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with waste management solutions hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in awareness among public and government about these solutions and developing waste-to-energy solutions provide lucrative growth opportunities.

The global waste management market is segmented based on waste type, service, and region. Based on waste type, it is bifurcated into municipal waste and industrial waste. Based on service, it is classified into collection services and disposable services. Collection services is further classified into collection & transportation, storage & handling and sorting. Disposable services is segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid industrialization in the region and growth in measures toward adoption of recycling technologies. Moreover, government regulations to reduce air pollution and encourage proper handling and disposal of waste stimulate the market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to rise in urbanization and increase in disposable income.

The major players profiled in the global waste management report include CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, Republic Services Inc., Covanta, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Biffa Group, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global waste management market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Municipal Waste

– Industrial Waste

By Service

– Collection

– Disposable

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – France

– – Germany

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Key Market Players

– CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

– Daiseki Co. Ltd.

– Waste Management Inc.

– Suez Environment S.A.

– Advanced Disposal Services

– Veolia Environment S.A

– Republic Services Inc.

– Covanta

– Remondis AG & Co. Kg

– Biffa Group

– Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/waste-management-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2018*

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2018*

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in urban population

3.5.1.2. Increased amount of waste generated

3.5.1.3. Rise in environmental awareness

3.5.1.4. Rapid industrialization

3.5.1.5. Government regulations

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Lack of awareness in developing countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in awareness about devices and treatment options for cardiac disorders

CHAPTER 4: WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY WASTE TYPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. MUNICIPAL WASTE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. INDUSTRIAL WASTE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by service

5.2. COLLECTION

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth and opportunities

5.2.1.1. Collection & transportation

5.2.1.2. Storage & handling

5.2.1.3. Sorting

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3. DISPOSABLE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.1.1. Landfills

5.3.1.2. Recycling

5.3.1.3. Compositing & anaerobic digestion

5.3.1.4. Others

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 6: WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by waste type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by services

6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5.1. U.S. market size and forecast by waste type

6.2.5.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by services

6.2.5.3. Canada market size and forecast, by waste type

6.2.5.4. Canada market size and forecast, by services

6.2.5.5. Mexico market size and forecast, by waste type

6.2.5.6. Mexico market size and forecast, by services

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

6.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by waste type

6.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by services

6.3.5. Europe market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5.1. Germany market size and forecast, by waste type

6.3.5.2. Germany market size and forecast, by services

6.3.5.3. France market size and forecast, by waste type

6.3.5.4. France market size and forecast, by services

6.3.5.5. UK market size and forecast, by waste type

6.3.5.6. UK market size and forecast, by services

6.3.5.7. Russia market size and forecast, by waste type

6.3.5.8. Russia market size and forecast, by services

6.3.5.9. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by waste type

6.3.5.10. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by services

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by waste type

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by services

6.4.5. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5.1. Japan market size and forecast, by waste type

6.4.5.2. Japan market size and forecast, by services

6.4.5.3. China market size and forecast, by waste type

6.4.5.4. China market size and forecast, by services

6.4.5.5. South Korea market size and forecast, by waste type

6.4.5.6. South Korea market size and forecast, by services

6.4.5.7. India market size and forecast, by waste type

6.4.5.8. India market size and forecast, by services

6.4.5.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by waste type

6.4.5.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by services

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. LAMEA market size and forecast, by country

6.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by waste type

6.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by services

6.5.5. LAMEA market size and forecast, by region

6.5.5.1. Latin America market size and forecast, by waste type

6.5.5.2. Latin America market size and forecast, by services

6.5.5.3. Middle East market size and forecast, by waste type

6.5.5.4. Middle East market size and forecast, by services

6.5.5.5. Africa market size and forecast, by waste type

6.5.5.6. Africa market size and forecast, by services

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILE

7.1. CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. DAISEKI CO., LTD.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. WASTE MANAGEMENT INC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. SUEZ

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. ADVANCED DISPOSABLE SERVICES

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. VEOLIA ENVIORNMENT S.A.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. COVANTA HOOLDING CORPORATION

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.8. BIFFA

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.10. REMONDIS SE & CO. KG

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Product portfolio

7.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3854

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (517) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

https://marketnewsbizz.com/

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/