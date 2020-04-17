Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.31% by 2022

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market was valued at $129,939 thousand in 2014, and is estimated to reach $231,811 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2014 to 2022. X-ray detectors are both analog and digital X-ray systems used to detect various defects or irregularities in products without damaging or destroying them. Non-destructive testing (NDT) involves various testing methods to inspect the products without tampering the product. The global X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, technological advancements in hardware, such as tubes, sources, and detectors. In addition, continuous upgrades in software contribute significantly toward improving the efficiency of X-ray inspection systems. Industries such as aerospace and automotive witness high adoption rates of X-ray detectors due to their ability to provide high image quality and accuracy.

The global X-ray detector for NDT market is segmented based on type, application, and region. The type segment is further divided into CR system, static flat panel detector, dynamic flat panel detector, and linear sensor.

Based on application, the market is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, electronic & semiconductors, energy & power, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) & improvised explosive device (IED), heavy industries, manufacturing, marine; oil & gas; security, transportation, food, drugs & drinks, and others (archaeology and forensics). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Latin America (Brazil and others), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others), China, Japan, Asia (India, Taiwan, Korea, and others, excluding China and Japan), Oceania (Australia and others), and Africa and Others.

The key players profiled in the report are Canon Inc., FONA Dental Systems Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Konica Minolta Inc., Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rayence Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Electron Tubes and Devices Co. Ltd., Trixell S.A.S., Detection Technology, Image Tech, MatriX Technologies GmbH, and X-Scan Imaging Corporation. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the X-ray detector for non-destructive testing market is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2014 to 2022 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– CR System

– Static Flat Panel Detector (FLAT PANEL DETECTOR)

– Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

– Linear Sensor

By Application

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive

– Construction

– Electronic & Semiconductors

– Energy & Power

– Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) & Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

– Heavy Industries

– Manufacturing

– Marine

– Oil & Gas

– Security

– Transportation

– Food, Drugs & Drinks

– Others (Archaeology, Forensics, etc.)

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Others

– Latin America

– – Brazil

– – Others

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – France

– – Russia

– – Others

– Middle East

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Iran

– – Others

– China

– Japan

– Asia

– – India

– – Taiwan

– – Korea

– – Others

– Oceania

– – Australia

– – Others

– Africa and Others

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3. PESTEL ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Improved quality and reduced prices

3.4.1.2. Increase in demand for automated technology

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Heavy initial investment and stringent regulatory procedures

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Flat panel x-ray detectors gaining popularity

3.5. MARKET TRENDS AND TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

3.6. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.6.1. Player market share, 2016

3.6.2. List of main product models of main players

CHAPTER 4 X-RAY DETECTOR FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. CR SYSTEM

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. STATIC FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. DYNAMIC FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. LINEAR SENSOR

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 X-RAY DETECTOR FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. AUTOMOTIVE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. CONSTRUCTION

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. ELECTRONICS & SEMICONDUCTORS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. ENERGY & POWER

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.7. EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL (EOD) & IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (IED)

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.8. HEAVY INDUSTRIES

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast

5.9. MANUFACTURING

5.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.9.2. Market size and forecast

5.10. MARINE

5.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.10.2. Market size and forecast

5.11. OIL & GAS

5.11.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.11.2. Market size and forecast

5.12. SECURITY

5.12.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.12.2. Market size and forecast

5.13. TRANSPORTATION

5.13.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.13.2. Market size and forecast

5.14. FOOD, DRUG & DRINKS

5.14.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.14.2. Market size and forecast

5.15. OTHERS (ARCHAEOLOGY, FORENSICS, ETC.)

5.15.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.15.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 X-RAY DETECTOR FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.5. Mexico

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.6. Others

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. LATIN AMERICA

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Brazil

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4. Others

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. EUROPE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. UK

6.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4. Germany

6.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.5. France

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.6. Russia

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.7. Others

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. MIDDLE EAST

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.4. Iran

6.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.5. Others

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.6. CHINA

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

6.7. JAPAN

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast

6.8. ASIA

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast

6.8.3. India

6.8.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.8.4. Taiwan

6.8.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.8.5. Korea

6.8.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.8.6. Others

6.8.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.9. OCEANIA

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast

6.9.3. Australia

6.9.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.9.4. Others

6.9.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.10. AFRICA AND OTHERS

6.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.10.2. Market size and forecast

Continue….

