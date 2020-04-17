In-Dash Navigation System Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global In-Dash Navigation System market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The In-Dash Navigation System market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The in-dash navigation system is an embedded device offered by automotive OEMs in most of their vehicle models. This system mainly consists of the display unit, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. It employs the use of a global positioning system (GPS) to provide accurate location and step-by-step directions.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3873

Factors such as reduced fuel consumption in vehicles and increase in disposable income of people supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and emerging trend of connected car devices are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

The global in-dash navigation system market is segmented based on technology, component, applications, and region. 2D maps and 3D maps are the technologies covered in this report. The components included in this report are display unit, control module, antenna module, and wiring harness. Based on application, the market is divided into passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Tomtom NV, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global in-dash navigation system market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

– 2D Maps

– 3D Maps

BY COMPONENT

– Display Unit

– Control Module

– Antenna Module

– Wiring Harness

BY APPLICATION

– Passenger Cars

– LCVs

– HCVs

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Continental AG

– Garmin Ltd.

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Delphi Automotive PLC

– Denso Corporation

– Tomtom NV

– Harman International

– Alpine Electronics, Inc.

– Pioneer Corporation

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/in-dash-navigation-system-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2016)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Reduced fuel consumption of the vehicles

3.5.1.2. Increase in disposable income of people

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High system cost

3.5.2.2. Lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in demand for passenger vehicles

3.5.3.2. Trend of connected car devices

CHAPTER 4: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. 2D MAPS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. 3D MAPS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. DISPLAY UNIT

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONTROL MODULE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. ANTENNA MODULE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. WIRING HARNESS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. PASSENGER CARS

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (LCVs)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (HCVs)

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.6. U.S.

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.8. Mexico

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.6. UK

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.7. Germany

7.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.8. France

7.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.9. Spain

7.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.10. Russia

7.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.10.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.11. Rest of Europe

7.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.11.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.5. Market analysis by country

7.4.6. China

7.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.7. India

7.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.8. Japan

7.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.9. South Korea

7.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.9.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.4.10.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.5. Market analysis by country

7.5.6. Latin America

7.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.7. Middle East

7.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.5.8. Africa

7.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by component

7.5.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3873

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (517) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

https://marketnewsbizz.com/

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/