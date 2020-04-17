India Metal Treatment Chemical Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

India Metal Treatment Chemical Market To Earn Income Worth USD 378.4 Million By 2023

India Metal Treatment Chemical Market Overview:

A rise in the level of manufacturing activities that employ metal treatment chemicals is boosting the market share in countries like India. Reports that assess the chemicals and material industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on numerous industry verticals that examine the market progress and forecasts. The market is likely to attain a CAGR of 5.68 % and achieve revenues estimated at USD 378.4 million by the culmination of the forecast period in 2023.

Competitive Dashboard:

The important companies in the India metal treatment chemical market are Henkel Adhesives Technologies, Olivine Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd., Metalguard Pvt. Ltd., Prime Laboratories, Chemtex Speciality Limited, CMP PVT. LTD, BASF India Ltd., Dimetrics Chemicals, KCH INDIA PVT. LTD, and GTZ India Private Limited among others

The expansion of the metalworking industry is enhancing the Indian metal treatment chemical market. The improving demand for metal treatment chemicals in the automobile, auto components, and defense & railways sectors is projected to motivate the market development in the forecast period. Also, the market is predicted to benefit from the government support towards the development of the Indian metal treatment chemical market in the coming years.

The relaxation of the barriers to the entry of new players in the market is expected to encourage the expansion of the market in the impending years. The surge in the market is credited to the presence of favorable market forces are expected to complement the development of the market. The positive reinforcement of the forces of demand and supply is expected to lift the market growth in the coming years.

The synergies achieved in the manufacturing of the goods in the market are enhanced, leading to better growth prospects. The availability of productive resources is expected to further the progress of the market in the forecast period.

The increased transaction level in the market is expected to spur an accelerated level of growth in the market. The conception of prodigious competitive advantages is likely to support the progress of the market. A considerable ascension in the number of promoters in the market is estimated to form a beneficial outlook for market growth in the projected period.

Segmental Analysis:

The analysis of the segments in the Indian Metal Treatment Chemical Market is carried out on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the Indian metal treatment chemical market is segmented into cleaning, anodizing & platting, corrosion protective, and paint stripers. Based on the end user, the India metal treatment chemical market is segmented into metalworking, automotive, industrial machinery, construction, electronics & electrical, and aerospace & transportation.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The analysis of the Indian metal treatment chemical market observes that the market is mounting at a substantial CAGR due to the current development of key industries like construction, automotive, and transportation. The government initiative of 100% FDI policy in the automotive sector has augmented the sales and production of vehicles, thus, increasing the demand for metal treatment chemicals in the automotive industries.

Furthermore, urban and rural development projects have also unlocked new chances for metal treatment in metalworking, construction, and industrial machinery use.

The rising automotive production in the Northern area is projected to motivate the overall market and is evaluated at USD 88.0 million in 2016 at the highest CAGR of 5.72%.

The western sector projects an enormous growth aptitude for the metal treatment chemical market due to varied industrial growth and the incidence of important producers in the market. An evolving cluster of the automotive industry in the southern region of India such as Ford India, BharatBenz, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Ashok Leyland among others are anticipated to power the metal treatment chemicals market.

Apart from this, the increasing construction activities and insignificant metalworking industries in the Western and Southern regions of India are leading the metal treatment chemicals market.

