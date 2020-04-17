Industrial Agitator Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The industrial agitator is an equipment, which assimilates two or more materials in customized proportions of different viscosity to gain a standard level of quantity in end products. This mechanical device mixes heterogeneous form of matter used in different verticals such as solid-liquid, liquid-liquid, solid- gas and gas-gas.

The top mount agitator has considerable features, which reduces the efforts for the operating the device, and increases the efficiency. Therefore, the top-mounted Industrial Agitator Market are presumed to gain the significant market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the industrial agitator devices are extensively used in different verticals such as chemical, mining, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, cosmetics and others. With the constantly evolving technologies, companies are innovative lightweight products in order to ease the transportation of the devices in large quantity. Rising need and increasing adoption of industrial agitators in the manufacturing and processing industries are expected to drive the industrial agitator market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, frequent repairs and maintenance of the devices are presumed to hinder the growth of industrial agitator market over the review period.

According to Market Research Future analysis, Industrial Agitator Market has been valued at approximately USD 3 billion growing with a 7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

The industrial agitator market is categorized by type, component, model, form and by the application.

Based on the type, the industrial agitator market is sub-divided into the top entry, side entry, bottom entry, portable, and static. The model segment includes large tank mixers, drum mixers, portable mixers, and others. Furthermore, the component segment is comprised of heads, sealing systems, impellers, anchor, turbine, propeller, paddle and others.

The industrial agitator is further segmented on the basis of form that includes solid-solid mixture, solid-liquid mixture, liquid-liquid mixture, and liquid-gas mixture.

On the basis of application segment, the industrial agitator is segregated into chemical, mining, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paint and coatings, cosmetics and others.

Key Players

Market research future identifies some of the key players of Industrial Agitator market are Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (U.S.), Dynamix Agitators Inc. (Canada), Mixer Direct, Inc. (U.S.), Tacmina Corporation (Japan), Statiflo International Ltd. (U.K.), Ekato Holdings GmbH (Germany), Fluid Kotthoff GmbH (Germany), KSB (U.S.) and Silverson Machines Inc. (U.K.)

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the industrial agitator is categorized into four different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to be the dominating region in industrial agitator market. The U.S. Canada and Mexico are the leading countries in this region. The increasing demand for the industrial agitator in chemical industries is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the industrial agitator market over the review period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region owing to the increased adoption of devices and rapidly increasing manufacturing & process industries.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Industrial mixers service providers

Manufacturing companies

Research organizations

Industrial mixers-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

