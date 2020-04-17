Inspection Drones Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2018-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Inspection Drones Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of Inspection Drones Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Inspection Drones Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Inspection Drones Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Inspection Drones Market Size & Forecast

Global Inspection Drones Market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Inspection Drones Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Inspection Drones Market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Component:

– Mainframe

– Brushless Motors and ESC

– Transmitters and Receivers

– Flight Controllers

Based on Application:

– Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspection

– Solar Panel, Power Line and Windmill Inspection

– Critical Infrastructure Inspection

– Railways, Roadways, and Bridge Inspection

– Border Security

Based on End-use Industry:

– Oil, Gas, and Petroleum

– Energy and Utilities

– Military and Defense

– Mining and Construction

– Transportation

Based on Sales Channel:

– Online

– Offline

Global Inspection Drones Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Inspection Drones Market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Inspection Drones Market.

Some of the key players profiled include:

– 3D Robotics, Inc.

– Acecore Technologies

– AeroVironment, Inc.

– Airobotics Ltd

– Aeryon Skyranger

– Intel Corporation

– Lockheed Martin

– SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

– Yuneec International

– Delair Aerial Intelligence

– AltiGator

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Inspection Drones Market

3. Global Inspection Drones Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Inspection Drones Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Inspection Drones Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Inspection Drones Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

9.3.1. Mainframe

9.3.2. Brushless Motors and ESC

9.3.3. Transmitters and Receivers

9.3.4. Flight Controllers

10. Global Inspection Drones Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1. Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspection

10.3.2. Solar Panel, Power Line and Windmill Inspection

10.3.3. Critical Infrastructure Inspection

10.3.4. Railways, Roadways, and Bridge Inspection

10.3.5. Border Security

11. Global Inspection Drones Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use Industry

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use Industry

11.3.1. Oil, Gas, and Petroleum

11.3.2. Energy and Utilities

11.3.3. Military and Defense

11.3.4. Mining and Construction

11.3.5. Transportation

12. Global Inspection Drones Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

12.3.1. Online

12.3.2. Offline

Continue…

