Interbody Fusion Cage Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2023

The global interbody fusion cage market was valued at $1,818 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,309 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Interbody fusion cage, also known as spinal cage is an artificial device used in spinal fusion procedures to maintain foraminal height and decompression. The interbody fusion cage is a large, hollow cylinder made up of metals such as titanium, carbon fiber, or allograft femur.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of spinal injuries and sports injuries, and technological advancements in medical sciences are the key factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, increased demand for interbody fusion cage surgeries due to advantages that allow the surgeon to directly decompress nerves and reconstruct the spine also fuel the market growth. However, high costs associated with spinal fusion surgeries and increase in disposable incomes in emerging economies are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Further, the introduction of awareness programs regarding the potential benefits of interbody fusion cages and minimally fusion surgeries especially in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The global interbody fusion cage market is segmented based on product, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into lumbar, cervical, thoraco-lumbar, and thoracic. Based on surgery, it is classified into anterior, posterior, lateral, and transforaminal. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospital, clinic, medical center, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global interbody fusion cage market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Lumbar

– Cervical

– Thoraco-lumbar

– Thoracic

By Surgery Type

– Anterior

– Transforaminal

– Posterior

– Lateral

By End User

– Hospital

– Clinic

– Ambulatory Surgical Center

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Aurora Spine, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Benvenue Medical, Inc.

– Ulrich Medicals USA

– Prodorth

– Orthofix International, N.V.

– Medtronic, plc

– Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

– NuVasive, Inc.,

– Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthesis)

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

– Biomet USA

– Globus Medical USA

– Spineart France

– Precision Spine USA

– Medacta Switzerland

– K2M USA

