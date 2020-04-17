Latest Research report on Alcoholic Beverages Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Alcoholic Beverages market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Alcoholic Beverages market. The Global Alcoholic Beverages analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Type, By Distribution channel.

The global alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1,375 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,594 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2016 to 2022. Alcoholic beverages are consumed in all demographics of the world, and are based on the substrates which are locally available. For instance, sparkling and fortified wines are extracted from grapes, while beers from sorghum, maize, and other spirits prepared from various plants. The differences between the prices of alcoholic beverages are largely determined by two factors, the costs of production and the duties levied on those costs. The production methods also play a crucial role in determining prices of premium/super premium spirits and wines.



The expansion of global young adult population, high disposable income, and demand for premium products drive the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products, and growth in demand for non-alcoholic beverages owing to health issues has the potential to restrict the market growth in future.

The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. The type segment is classified into beer, distilled spirits, wine, and others. Beer is further segmented into Ale, Lager, and Hybrid, whereas distilled spirits include Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, and others. The wine segment includes sparkling and fortified. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into convenience stores, on premises, retailers, and supermarkets. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest market share, followed by North America, due to major growth in the disposable income and large alcohol-consuming demographic. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market by 2022, witnessing substantial growth in widely populated countries such as, China, India, and Japan.

The prominent players in the global alcoholic beverages market have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant market share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

– Bacardi Limited

– Beam Suntory Inc.

– Constellation Brands Inc.

– Diageo Plc

– Heineken Holding NV

– Molson Coors Brewing Co.

– Pernod Ricard SA

– SABMiller Ltd.

– United Spirits Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations and dynamics in the alcoholic beverages market.

– In-depth analysis of alcoholic beverages market size is conducted and estimations for key segments between 2014 and 2022 are provided.

– Global alcoholic beverages industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

– Alcoholic beverages market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report.

– Industry analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the alcoholic beverages industry trends.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Key Segments:

By Type

– Beer

– – – Ale

– – – Lager

– – – Hybrid

– Distilled Spirits

– – – Rum

– – – Whiskey

– – – Vodka

– – – Others

– Wine

– – – Sparkling

– – – Fortified

– – – Others

By Distribution channel

– Convenience Stores

– On Premises

– Retailers

– Supermarkets

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

*Other players in the value chain include

– Accolade Wines Ltd.

– Asahi Breweries Ltd.

– Brown-Forman Corp.

– Carlsberg A/S

– China Resources Beer Company Limited

– Rmy Cointreau SA

– Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

– Treasury Wine Estates

– Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd.

– The Wine Group

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENT

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tool & Model

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3.. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4.. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5.. Competetive Rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rising young-adult demographic

3.4.1.2. Expansion of the middle class with disposable income

3.4.1.3. Surging demand for premium/super premium products

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Concerns over health issues of alcohol consumption

3.4.2.2. High pricing of super/ultra premium products

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Promotion of mix, hybrid, and flavored alcoholic beverages

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. BEER

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Ale

4.2.4. Lager

4.2.5. Hybrid

4.3. DISTILLED SPIRITS

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Rum

4.3.4. Whiskey

4.3.5. Vodka

4.3.6. Others

4.4. WINE

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Sparkling

4.4.4. Fortified

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. CONVENIENCE STORES

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. ON PREMISES

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4. RETAILERS

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.5. SUPERMARKETS

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.5. Mexico

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.3. UK

6.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4. Germany

6.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.5. France

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.6. Italy

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel



