Latest Research report on Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market. The Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Type, By Application, By End User.

The global EHR market was valued at $23,592 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $33,294 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, diagnosis, immunization dates, treatment plans, radiology images, allergies, and test results from laboratories. These also allow access to evidence-based tools used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. EHRs have also helped to streamline and automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

Rise in adoption of EHR, increased use of cloud based EHR software, and rapid surge in aging population and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the market growth. However, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are expected to impede the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions are expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, type, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based software and server-based/on-premise software. The type segment is categorized into inpatient EHR and ambulatory EHR. Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. EHRs may be used in hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, and other medical settings. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Cloud-Based Software

– Server-Based/ On-Premise Software

By Type

– Inpatient EHR

– Ambulatory EHR

By Application

– Clinical Application

– Administrative Application

– Reporting in Healthcare System

– Healthcare Financing

– Clinical Research Application

By End User

– Hospital

– Clinics

– Specialty Centers

– Other End Users

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AdvancedMD, Inc.

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

– Cerner Corporation

– Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

– CureMD Corporation

– eClinicalWorks

– Epic Systems Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Greenway Health, LLC

– Quality Systems, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– McKesson Corporation

– athenahealth, Inc.

– Abraxas Medical Solutions

– Practice Fusion, Inc.

– Advanced Data Systems Corporation

