Latest Research report on Exterior Doors Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Exterior Doors market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Exterior Doors market. The Global Exterior Doors analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Type, By Material Type, By Mechanism, By End User.

The exterior doors market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.The exterior doors market has been witnessing a significant growth over the past few years, owing to rise in new construction activities and surge in home remodeling expenditures. Growth in residential and nonresidential construction activities and surge in consumer expenditure on home improvement are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Exterior doors are considered as the focal point of a building facade; hence, various materials are used to provide innovative and interesting designs to modify the visual appeal of the building. Materials that are commonly used to manufacture exterior doors include wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, vinyl, and fiberglass. Wood is the one of the most commonly preferred materials used for manufacturing exterior doors. the wooden doors are the most preferred material for exterior doors as they possess thermal insulation attributes and also provide an architectural appeal to the building.

The exterior doors market is segmented by door type, material, mechanism, and end user. Based on door type, the exterior door market is classified into Panel doors, Bypass doors, Bifold doors, Pocket doors, and others. By material, the exterior doors market is categorized into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. By end user , the exterior doors market is classified into residential and non-residential. The exterior doors market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia & others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

Leading players profiled in the report include ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd..

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the exterior doors market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global exterior doors market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Panel Doors

– Bypass Doors

– Bifold Doors

– Pocket

– Others

By Material Type

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Fiberglass

– Fiberboard

– Vinyl

– Others

By Mechanism

– Swinging

– Sliding

– Bypass

– Folding

– Revolving & Others

By End User

– Residential

– Non-residential

Key Market Players

– ASSA ABLOY AB

– JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

– Marvin Doors & Windows Inc.

– Pella Corporation

– Masonite

– VKR

– Atrium Corporation

– Bayer Built Inc.

– ETO Doors

– JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd..

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pocket for exterior doors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Advancements by market players

3.6.1.2. Surge in residential & nonresidential construction

3.6.1.3. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High price packages of some ecofriendly products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rapid urbanization & industrialization

3.6.3.2. Rise in disposable income in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY DOOR TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.1.2. Market volume and forecast

4.2. PANEL DOORS

4.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market volume and forecast

4.3. BYPASS DOORS

4.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market volume and forecast

4.4. BIFOLD DOORS

4.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market volume and forecast

4.5. POCKET DOORS

4.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market volume and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 5 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.1.2. Market size and volume

5.2. WOOD

5.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market volume and forecast

5.3. METAL

5.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market volume and forecast

5.4. GLASS

5.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market volume and forecast

5.5. FIBERBOARD

5.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market volume and forecast

5.6. FIBERGLASS

5.6.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market volume and forecast

5.7. VINYL

5.7.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.7.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 6 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY MECHANISM

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.1.2. Market volume and forecast

6.2. SWINGING

6.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market volume and forecast

6.3. SLIDING

6.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market volume and forecast

6.4. FOLDING

6.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market volume and forecast

6.5. REVOLVING & OTHERS

6.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 7 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.1.2. Market volume and forecast

7.2. RESIDENTIAL

7.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.2.3. Market volume and forecast

7.3. NONRESIDENTIAL

7.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.3.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 8 EXTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.1.2. Market volume and forecast

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast

8.2.3. Market volume and forecast

8.2.3.1. U.S.

8.2.3.2. Canada

8.2.3.3. Mexico

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast

8.3.3. Market volume and forecast

8.3.3.1. Germany

8.3.3.2. France

8.3.3.3. UK

8.3.3.4. Italy

8.3.3.5. Rest of Europe

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast

8.4.3. Market volume and forecast

8.4.3.1. China

8.4.3.2. India

8.4.3.3. Japan

8.4.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

8.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast

8.5.3. Market volume and forecast

8.5.3.1. Latin America

8.5.3.2. Middle East

8.5.3.3. Africa

Continue @…



