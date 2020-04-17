Latest Research report on GPON Equipment Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global GPON Equipment market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global GPON Equipment market. The Global GPON Equipment analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Equipment Type, By End-use Industry.



GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks) equipment comprises single optical fiber that can be accessed by multiple users through passive optical splitters. It is one of the most cost-effective technologies used for deployment of FTTH (Fiber to the Home). GPON standards use larger variable length packets compared to PON (Passive Optical Network) standards for offering better efficiency and higher bandwidth.

GPON equipment have become the preferred fiber access technology owing to its technology and performance benefits over legacy networks. In addition, increased bandwidth capabilities, voice over internet protocol, and digital content over single fiber optic line to residential households and office premises drive the global GPON equipment market. However, lower range compared to active optical network and slow data transmission rate during peak usage hours restrict the market growth. Conversely, rapid adoption of FTTH services across the world to support bandwidth-intensive applications lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global GPON equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of equipment type, it is divided into optical line terminals and optical network terminals. Based on end-use industry, it is categorized into hospitals, residential, IT & telecom, and others. The geographical landscape include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global GPON equipment market is dominated by key players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global GPON equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the GPON equipment market growth is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Equipment Type

– Optical Line Terminal

– Optical Network Terminal

By End-use Industry

– Hospitals

– Residential

– IT & Telecom

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Ericsson AB

– Ubiquoss Inc.

– Motorola solutions

– Dasan Zhone Solutions

– Calix

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– ZTE Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Rise in demand for higher bandwidth

3.2.3.2. Surge in demand for internet connectivity

3.2.3.3. Lesser range than optical network

3.2.3.4. Slow data transmission speed during peak usage

3.2.3.5. Rapid adoption of FTTH services

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for higher bandwidth

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for internet connectivity

3.5.1.3. Lower network cost and energy consumption

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Slow data transmission speed during peak usage

3.5.2.2. Lesser range than active optical network

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in digitalization and automation across industry verticals

3.5.3.2. Rapid adoption of FTTH services

CHAPTER 4 GPON EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. OPTICAL LINE TERMINAL (OLT)

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. OPTICAL NETWORK TERMINAL (ONT)

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GPON EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HOSPITALS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. RESIDENTIALS

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. IT & TELECOM

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 GPON EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.2.3.3. Mexico

6.2.4. North America GPON equipment market, by equipment type

6.2.5. North America GPON equipment market, by end user

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.3.3.1. UK

6.3.3.2. Germany

6.3.3.3. France

6.3.3.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4. Europe GPON equipment market, by equipment type

6.3.5. Europe GPON equipment market, by end user

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.4.3.1. China

6.4.3.2. Japan

6.4.3.3. India

6.4.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific GPON equipment market, by type

6.4.5. Asia-Pacific GPON equipment market, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.5.3.1. Latin America

6.5.3.2. Middle East

6.5.3.3. Africa

6.5.4. LAMEA GPON equipment market, by equipment type

6.5.5. LAMEA GPON equipment market, by end user

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Business performance

7.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. CALIX

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Business performance

7.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Business performance

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. ERICSSON AB

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Business performance

7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue @…



