Latest Research report on Industrial Internet of Things Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Industrial Internet of Things market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Industrial Internet of Things market. The Global Industrial Internet of Things analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market BY COMPONENT, BY APPLICATION.

The industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a part of the large IoT network that is linked to intelligent devices, computers, and objects, which helps collect and share enormous amount of data. IIoT aids to greatly improve the efficiency, connectivity, scalability, cost, and time savings. Further, predictive maintenance, improved safety, and other operational efficiencies of IIoT has benefitted the industrial organizations. The IIoT network enables these organizations to connect to their workers, data, and processes from factories to the executive offices. This helps in better decision making for the organization as a whole.

The IIoT is broadly considered as one of the primary trends that affects the industrial businesses. The industries are pushing to modernize the systems and equipment to meet the new regulations and for dealing with the disruptive technologies.

The global IIoT market is segmented by component, application, and region. Based on components, the market is sub-divided into hardware, software, services, and connectivity. Further, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others are the applications of IIoT. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the significant players that operate in the market and are profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Texas Instruments Inc., Dassault Systmes, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the IIoT market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the IIoT industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

– Connectivity

BY APPLICATION

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Power

– Oil & Gas

– Healthcare

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Competitive intelligence and strategies of companies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2016)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Advancement in technologies

3.5.1.2. Low operational cost

3.5.1.3. Rising adoption of IoT

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Inadequate IT infrastructure

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Surge in predictive maintenance

3.5.3.2. Growth in adoption of cloud-based deployment model

CHAPTER 4: IIOT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HARDWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SOFTWARE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. SERVICES

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. CONNECTIVITY

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: IIOT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. MANUFACTURING

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. ENERGY & POWER

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. OIL & GAS

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. HEALTHCARE

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. OTHERS

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: IIOT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by component

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by application

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by component

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by application

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by component

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by application

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by component

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



