Latest Research report on Intermittent Catheters Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Intermittent Catheters market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Intermittent Catheters market. The Global Intermittent Catheters analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By Material, By Application.

The global intermittent catheters market was valued at $1,655.5 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,950.7 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Intermittent catheter is a disposable medical device, which is used to drain the urinary bladder when an individual is unable to do it naturally. Intermittent catheter consists of a drainage bag that assists to capture the urine. These catheters are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3966



The growth of the intermittent catheters market is driven by increase in incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with rise in geriatric population and surge in need for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increase in preference of hydrophilic intermittent catheters is expected to supplement the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes of intermittent catheters and lack of awareness towards novel intermittent catheters impede the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in catheters and novel product launches are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global intermittent catheters market is segmented based on product, indication, category, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are further classified into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. Based on indication, the market is categorized into urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, general surgery, and others. By category, it is divided into female length catheter, male length catheters, and kid length catheter. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical research centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intermittent catheters market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

– Coated Intermittent Catheters

– Hydrophilic

– Antimicrobial

– Others

By Indication

– Urinary Incontinence

– Spinal Cord Injuries

– General Surgery

– Others

By Category

– Female Length Catheter

– Male Length Catheters

– Kid Length Catheter

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Medical Research Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– France

– Germany

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Adapta Medical

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton Dickinson Company

– Coloplast A/S

– ConvaTec Healthcare B S.Ã .r.l

– Cure Medical

– Hollister Inc.

– Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.

– Pennine Healthcare

– Teleflex Incorporated

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/intermittent-catheters-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2018*

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2018*

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in incidence of urinary incontinence

3.5.1.2. Rise in geriatric population

3.5.1.3. Favorable reimbursement policies

3.5.1.4. Rise in preference towards hydrophilic catheters

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Price competition at domestic level

3.5.2.2. Availability of alternatives to intermittent catheters

3.5.2.3. Lack of awareness towards various urological disorders

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging economies to offer lucrative opportunities

3.5.3.2. Innovations in catheters and novel product launches

CHAPTER 4: INTERMITTENT CATHETERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Uncoated intermittent catheters

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Coated intermittent catheters

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4.4. Antimicrobial intermittent catheters

4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.5. Hydrophilic intermittent catheters

4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.4.6. Other intermittent catheters

4.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: INTERMITTENT CATHETERS MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Urinary incontinence

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Spinal cord injuries

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. General surgery

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: INTERMITTENT CATHETERS MARKET, BY CATEGORY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Female length catheters

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Male length catheters

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Kid length catheters

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: INTERMITTENT CATHETERS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hospitals

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Medical research centers

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: INTERMITTENT CATHETERS MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

8.2.2. North America market size and forecast, by country

8.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by product

8.2.2.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by indication

8.2.2.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by category

8.2.2.4. U.S. market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.2.5. Canada market size and forecast, by product

8.2.2.6. Canada market size and forecast, by indication

8.2.2.7. Canada market size and forecast, by category

8.2.2.8. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.2.9. Mexico market size and forecast, by product

8.2.2.10. Mexico market size and forecast, by indication

8.2.2.11. Mexico market size and forecast, by category

8.2.2.12. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by product

8.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by indication

8.2.5. North America market size and forecast, by category

8.2.6. North America market size and forecast, by end user

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

8.3.2. Europe market size and forecast, by country

8.3.2.1. France market size and forecast, by product

8.3.2.2. France market size and forecast, by indication

8.3.2.3. France market size and forecast, by category

8.3.2.4. France market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.2.5. Germany market size and forecast, by product

8.3.2.6. Germany market size and forecast, by indication

8.3.2.7. Germany market size and forecast, by category

8.3.2.8. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.2.9. UK market size and forecast, by product

8.3.2.10. UK market size and forecast, by indication

8.3.2.11. UK market size and forecast, by category

8.3.2.12. UK market size and forecast, by end user

8.3.2.13. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by product

8.3.2.14. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by indication

8.3.2.15. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by category

8.3.2.16. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end user

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3966



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com