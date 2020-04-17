Latest Research report on Pea Protein Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Pea Protein market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Pea Protein market. The Global Pea Protein analysis is broken down on different segmentation.

Pea protein is the concentrated protein extracted from the green and yellow peas. It is obtained by drying and grounding peas into a fine flour, mixing it with water, removing the starch and fiber from it, and leaving more than fifty percent of protein with a small amount of vitamins and minerals. Pea protein is extracted in three types, such as pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and textured pea protein. Pea protein contains all the nine essential amino acids offering numerous health benefits, such as weight management, improvement of blood circulation and calcium absorption, maintenance of healthy muscle, enhancement of metabolism, and regulation of blood sugar. It also helps to reduce muscle breakdown after heavy workouts. Enhanced demand for pea-protein-based sports nutrition and weight management products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global pea protein industry.



Growing demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population has been identified as a major driver of the global pea protein market. The consumption of high fat meat products has been leading to various health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Rising health consciousness and desire to lead a healthy lifestyle have shifted consumer inclination towards veganism, and they have been looking for more healthy and sustainable plant-based alternatives to dairy and animal proteins. Easy availability of plant-based proteins, low cost as compared to other sources of protein, multiple health benefits, and increased demand of meat protein alternatives has increased the demand for plant-based proteins in recent years.

Pea protein is also used in a wide range of applications, such as dietary and nutritional supplements, meat alternatives and extenders, snacks, beverages, and other bakery and confectionery goods, to enhance the nutritional value of food. It replaces other protein and non-protein ingredients in food without affecting the color, taste, or texture. Consistent growth in the food & beverages industry supports the pea protein market growth. However, low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products and market penetration of other plant-based proteins, such as soy, rice, wheat, and others, hamper the growth of this market to some extent. Pea protein contains amino acids essential for healthy body function, and it is easily digestible. It is also a great source of Iron and Lysine, which helps to support muscle growth and a healthy immune system, hence inclusion of pea proteins as an alternative protein source for pet foods is expected to provide ample of opportunities for the pea protein industry.

The global pea protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. According to type, the pea protein market is segmented into pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and textured pea protein. By form, the pea protein market is segmented as dry and liquid. On the basis of application, the pea protein market is classified into dietary supplement, bakery & confectionery good, meat product and alternative, beverages, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are A&B Ingredients, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Glanbia, Plc., Green Labs, LLC., GEMEF Industries, Axiom Foods, Inc., Puris, and and Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. KEY FINDING OF THE STUDY

2.3. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High nutritional profile of pea proteins

3.5.1.2. High demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population

3.5.1.3. Consistent growth in food & beverages industry

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increasing market penetration of other proteins

3.5.2.2. Formulation challenges in pea protein products

3.5.2.3. Low consumer awareness about the pea protein based products

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising demand for pea-protein-based sports nutrition & weight management products

3.5.3.2. Pea proteins as alternative protein source for pet foods

CHAPTER 4: PEA PROTEIN MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Pea protein Isolates

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Pea Protein Concentrates

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Textured Pea Protein

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: PEA PROTEIN MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.1.2. Market size and forecast

5.2. Dry

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: PEA PROTEIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.1.2. Market size and forecast

6.2. Dietary supplements

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Bakery & Confectionery Goods

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Meat Products & Alternatives

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Beverages

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: PEA PROTEIN MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.1.2. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by form

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.6. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.7. U.S.

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.8. Canada

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.9. Mexico

7.2.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.9.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.2.9.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.6. U.K.

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.7. Germany

7.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.8. France

7.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.9. Spain

7.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.10. Italy

7.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.10.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.3.11. Russia

7.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by form

7.3.11.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



