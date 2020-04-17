Latest Research report on Portable Printer Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Portable Printer market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Portable Printer market. The Global Portable Printer analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Technology, By Industry Vertical.

The global portable printer market was valued at $844.19 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,643.40 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. Portable printer is light weight and small size peripheral device, which is used to get the print as on-demand through connected devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or PCs. The global portable printer market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to adoption by BYOD policy across the industry verticals.

The Asia-Pacific portable printer market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration and strengthening economic growth.

The portable printer market is segmented based on technology and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is classified as inkjet, thermal, and impact. Based on industry vertical, it is divided as healthcare, retail, telecom, transportation & logistics, and others.

The key players profiled in the report are Bixolon Co. Ltd, Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, and ZEBRA Technologies. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the portable printer market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the portable printer market is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables the identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is provided.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Inkjet

– Thermal

– Impact

By Industry Vertical

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Telecom

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENT

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2014-2017

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2014-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2015

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Compact size & on-demand printing capacity

3.5.1.2. Growth in internet penetration and rise in adoption of smart devices

3.5.1.3. Proliferation of online businesses such as ecommerce and online grocery

3.5.1.4. Rise in mobile workforce management among industries

3.5.1.5. Increase in adoption of BYOD policy

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rise in investment on digitisation across the globe

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Research & development on better battery runtime & availability of more number of pages

CHAPTER 4: PORTABLE PRINTER MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. INKJET

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. THERMAL

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. IMPACT

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PORTABLE PRINTER MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HEALTHCARE

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. RETAIL

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. TELECOM

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: PORTABLE PRINTER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by technology

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by industry vertical

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by TECHNOLOGY

6.2.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by technology

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by industry vertical

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.3.4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by Technology

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.4. Australia

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.4.4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by Technology

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.5.4. Market analysis by Region

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.5.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Technology

6.5.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

Continue @…



