Latest Research report on System-on-Chip Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global System-on-Chip market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global System-on-Chip market. The Global System-on-Chip analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market BY TYPE, BY APPLICATION.

System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.

Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.

The global system-on-chip market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into digital, analog, and mixed signal. The applications discussed in this study are consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive. Furthermore, based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., Apple Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Digital

– Analog

– Mixed Signal

BY APPLICATION

– Consumer electronics

– Telecommunication

– Automotive

BY REGION

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Intel Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Toshiba Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– Broadcom Limited

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– Apple Inc.

– MediaTek Inc.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

– Magna International Inc.

