Latest Research report on Unified Communication Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Unified Communication market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Unified Communication market. The Global Unified Communication analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Application, By Industry Vertical.

A unified communication refers to common interface that is designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities. It can also be described as integration of real-time communication services such as Instant Messaging (IM), presence, Internet Protocol Telephony (IP telephony), video and data sharing, and others. Furthermore, the demand for unified communication is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of content, which enables informed decision making and streamlined business processes. The global unified communication marketwas valued at $32,879 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $74,244 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3523



The task of real time access to information is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and others. Moreover, increase in preference toward infrastructure digitization and influence of Internet of Things (IOT) supplement the unified communications market growth. Unified communication gains traction among the end users due to rise in demand for mobility applications, changes in work culture, and increased acceptance for cloud solutions. However, security concerns and limited awareness about benefits associated with the deployment of unified communication among untapped regions restrains the unified communications market growth. Further, growth potential of end-use industries from developing economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players during the forecast period.

The global unified communication market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and region. Applications covered in the study include video, telephony, conferencing, mobility, unified messaging, IM and presence, and contact center. Varied industry verticals covered in the report are energy and utilities, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, public sector, aerospace and defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, At&T, Cisco, Connect solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, Verizon Communications, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global unified communication market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

– Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

– The quantitative analysis of the unified communication market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Application

– Video

– Telephony

– Conferencing

– Mobility

– Unified Messaging

– IM and Presence

– Contact Centre

By Industry Vertical

– Energy and Utilities

– IT and Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– BFSI

– Public Sector

– Aerospace and Defense

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Arica

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Aastra

– Alcatel-Lucent

– At&T

– Cisco

– Connect solutions

– Hewlett-Packard

– IBM

– Microsoft

– Siemens Enterprise Communications

– Verizon Communications

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/unified-communication-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Moderate-to-high competitive rivalry

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Proliferation of smart phones and BYOD trend

3.5.1.2. Penetration of Internet of Things

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Implementation issues

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand from developing countries

3.5.3.2. Increased market for cloud based solutions

CHAPTER 4 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. VIDEO

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. TELEPHONY

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. CONFERENCING

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. MOBILITY

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. UNIFIED MESSAGING

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. IM AND PRESENCE

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. CONTACT CENTRE

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ENERGY AND UTILITIES

1.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. IT AND TELECOM

1.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. RETAIL

1.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.5. HEALTHCARE

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. MANUFACTURING

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. BFSI

1.3.2 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis by country

5.8. PUBLIC SECTOR

1.3.3 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.2. Market analysis by country

5.9. AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE

1.3.4 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.2. Market analysis by country

5.10. OTHERS

1.3.5 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.10.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.10.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 UNIFIED COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by Application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by Application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.3.4.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by country

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by Application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast by Application

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast by Industry Vertical

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3523



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com