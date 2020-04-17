Meningitis Vaccines Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Meningitis Vaccines Market analysis and forecast 2014-2024. The report comprises of Meningitis Vaccines Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The meningitis vaccines market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for meningitis vaccines was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Meningitis Vaccines Market

Increasing Cases of Meningitis vaccines

Increasing incidence of indications of many meningitis vaccines and rising old age population of the globe is a major growth driver of global meningitis vaccines market. Further, it is anticipated that number of patients living with OA is anticipated to increase by 10.1% during 2018-2024. This factor is further expected to strengthen the growth of global meningitis vaccines market.

26 African countries in “meningitis belt” is going through various mass campaigns and achieving higher coverage rates. Moreover, various countries in Africa had introduced meningococcal A conjugate vaccine through mass campaigns in the past three years.

Market Growth to Come from Developing Nations

Entry of new products in the market is set to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various major market players are focusing on introduction and expansion of their product portfolio. Further, development of new drugs helps to cure the diseases more effectively and are witnessing widescale adoption in various nations.

Barriers – Meningitis Vaccines Market

High Cost of Meningitis Vaccine

Factors such as high cost of vaccines, lack of awareness and low diagnosis rate in developing and under-developed nations are anticipated to hamper the growth of global meningitis vaccine market.

Segmentation Analysis

The meningitis vaccines market by vaccines is segment into polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccines and combination vaccines. The market for polysaccharide vaccines is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing usage of meningitis vaccines in children is anticipated to drive the growth global meningitis vaccines market.

Further, global meningitis vaccines market is also segmented by diseases type into viral meningitis, bacterial meningitis, meningococcal disease, pneumococcal meningitis, TB meningitis, fungal meningitis, Hib meningitis and others. Bacterial meningitis segment captured significant market share during the forecast period. Further, viral meningitis segment is anticipated to witness highest growth in the upcoming years.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In meningitis vaccines market, North America captured the largest percentage of market in global meningitis vaccines market. With a market share of approximately 41.3% in 2018, U.S. market contributed majorly in global meningitis vaccines market. It is anticipated that one in four adults are diagnosed with rheumatic disorder in America. Addition to that, favorable government policies is envisioned to bolster the growth of global meningitis vaccines market. Asia Pacific meningitis vaccines market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Base of large patient population and rising government focus to boost healthcare in the region is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific meningitis vaccines market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– AbbVie

– Amgen

– Johnson & Johnson

– Novartis

– Pfizer

– Roche

– Eli Lilly

– Bristol-Myers Squibb

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in meningitis vaccines market.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Meningitis Vaccines Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Meningitis Vaccines Market 2018

4.2. Global h Meningitis Vaccines Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Meningitis Vaccines Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Meningitis Vaccines Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Meningitis Vaccines Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Meningitis Vaccines Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Meningitis Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Vaccines

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Vaccines

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Vaccines

8.3. Polysaccharide Vaccines

8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Conjugate Vaccines

8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Combination Vaccines

8.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Meningitis Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. Meningitis A+C

9.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Meningitis ACWY135

9.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Meningitis B

9.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Meningitis Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis, By Diseases Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Diseases Type

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Diseases Type

10.3. Viral Meningitis

10.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Bacterial Meningitis

10.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Meningococcal Disease

10.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Pneumococcal Meningitis

10.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. TB Meningitis

10.7.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Fungal Meningitis

10.8.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Hib Meningitis

10.9.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.10. Others

10.10.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

