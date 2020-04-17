Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market – Industry Growth, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Overview:

The global military aircraft actuation systems market is growing with the steady pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of military aircraft actuation systems will grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

The market is forecasted to witness a steady growth by 2023, growing at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2018 -2023).

Actuators plays an important role are for both aircraft and spacecraft. Normally there are hydraulic and electric actuators. But as per the recent studies, the concept of the more-electric aircraft pushed the development of electric actuation systems to substitute for hydraulic actuators for a variety of applications such as aircraft landing gear, flight control, and brake actuation. Additionally, the use of electrical actuators, especially when utilizing the piezoelectric principle, opens new fields of application in noise and vibration control. In military aircraft, there is a trend for miniaturization meet in active optics, fine instruments, robotic missions, micro-satellites, UAVs, MAVs, which directly affects the market for the actuators.

The factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing military aircraft sales and increase in research & development expenses in developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil for innovations in actuation systems. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand on aircraft sales has an overall impact on the market. The increasing usage of lightweight materials will also lead to increasing the use of military aircraft actuation systems, which will simultaneously boost the market growth. Another factor responsible for the increase in military aircraft actuation systems is the technological advancements such as the use of electric actuators instead of hydraulic actuators that helps in avoiding leakages and difficult assemblies. This is the primary factor that drives the growth of the military aircraft actuation systems market and has gained prevalence in the recent times. Thus, the growth of the military aircraft actuation systems market is expected to increase as the number of aircraft increases. However, factors such as high initial costs and military budget cuts are restraining the market growth.

The new kind of actuators such as electric actuators are dependent on the electronic system design and power amplifier stages. They require highly efficient and reliable electronics to attain flight worthy products. In military field, a new generation of smart actuators such as piezoelectric actuators and magnetic actuators, offer high energy density for supporting both extreme and various requirements.

Key Players:

Moog Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), General Electric Company (US), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), Saab AB (Sweden), Woodward, Inc (US). and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global military aircraft actuation systems market.

Segmentation:

The global military aircraft actuation systems market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Hydraulic, Electric and Others

Segmentation by Aircraft : Combat Aircraft and Non-Combat Aircraft

Segmentation by Application : Flight Control System, Landing Gear System, and Other Systems

Segmentation by Region : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

