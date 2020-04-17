N-Iminodiacetic Acid Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2019-2025 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments

“

N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) is a tertiary amino compound that consists of iminodiacetic acid bearing an N-phosphonomethyl substituent. It is a glycine derivative, an amino dicarboxylic acid, a member of phosphonic acids and a tertiary amino compound.

The global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sichuan Hebang

Sunvic Chemical

Shanghai K.P. Fine Chemical

Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical

Zhongdan Group

Jurong Chemical

Nantong Yongsheng Chemical

Jingma Group

Shandong Credagri Chemical

Hanghou Lochem Industrial Co.,Ltd. (LOCHEM)

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals (JSAC)

Haoyuan Industries

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical

Ningbo Generic Chemical

Youth Chemical

HuBei XianLong Chemical

Nantong Guangrong Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

?98.0%

?97.0%

Others

Segment by Application

Glyphosate Intermediate

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber

Electroplating

Others

