New Packages and Materials for Power Devices Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

SIC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride) have emerged as the preferred material for making packages for high-intensity semiconductors and power devices. Such materials can support high temperature power circuits and withstand high voltage.

At the same time the power semiconductor market is undergoing a period of change. Driven by the need for increased power density and system efficiency, wide band gap (WBG) materials such as SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) are being adopted in many applications. These WBG devices require new packages, materials, and assembly methods.

The global New Packages and Materials for Power Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on New Packages and Materials for Power Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall New Packages

nd Materials for Power Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Littelfuse

Remtec, Inc.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Amkor Technology

Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

SEMIKRON

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductor

Exagan

ON Semiconductor

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wire Bonding Packaging

Gallium Nitrid (GaN)

Chip-scale Packaging

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunications and Computing

Industrial

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

