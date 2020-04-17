New Tactics of Japan Home Accessories Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Japan Home Accessories Market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. The report comprises of Japan Home Accessories Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Home accessories are electronic (analog or digital) equipment intended for everyday use, in homes. Home accessories can be categorized into small appliance or brown goods consumer electronics. These are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical or an inbuilt battery that helps in mobility of the appliances around the house. Small appliances are semi-portable or portable machines and are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and tabletops. Some of the small appliances are clocks, and speakers among others. Consumer electronic devices are used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities, such as PCs, video game, recorder, and camera.

Increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, surge of the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improvement in standard of living, changes in consumer lifestyle, and escalation in number of smaller households are the key factors that drive the growth of the Japan home accessories market. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances undertaken across various countries are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy efficient appliances in the recent years.

The report segments the market based on product, and distribution channel, . The product segment includes pc, camera, video camera, video games, recorder, and other home accessories.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket, specialty store, manufacturer store, and e-commerce company. The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth due to rise in penetration of internet & smart phones and growth of the e-commerce industry.

Key players profiled in the report include Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell, Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo), Sony Corporation (Sony), Canon Inc. (Sony), Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co, Sharp Corporation (Sharp), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), and Olympus Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current home accessories market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Japan home accessories market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the home accessories market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing home accessories market opportunities.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as Japan home accessories market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– PC

– Camera

– Video Camera

– Video Games

– Recorder

– Other Home Accessories

By Distribution Channel

– Supermarket

– Specialty Store

– Manufacturer Store

– E-Commerce Company

By Country

– Japan

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in disposable income

3.4.1.2. Growing infrastructure investment in residential sector

3.4.1.3. Increase in urbanization

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Availability of counterfeit brands

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Technological advancements

3.4.3.2. Growth in e-commerce sales

3.5. Overview

3.6. PC

3.7. Camera

3.8. Video camera

3.9. Video games

3.10. Recorder

3.11. Other home accessories

CHAPTER 4:JAPAN HOME ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.1.2. Supermarket

4.1.3. Specialty Store

4.1.4. Manufacturer Store

4.1.5. E-commerce

4.1.6. Others

CHAPTER 5:COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. HEWLETT-PACKARD

5.1.1. Company overview

5.1.2. Company snapshot

5.1.3. Operating business segments

5.1.4. Product portfolio

5.1.5. Business performance

5.2. DELL

5.2.1. Company overview

5.2.2. Company snapshot

5.2.3. Product portfolio

5.3. LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

5.3.1. Company overview

5.3.2. Company snapshot

5.3.3. Product portfolio

5.3.4. Business performance

5.4. SONY CORPORATION

5.4.1. Company overview

5.4.2. Company snapshot

5.4.3. Product portfolio

5.5. CANON INC.

5.5.1. Company overview

5.5.2. Company snapshot

5.5.3. Operating business segments

5.5.4. Product portfolio

5.5.5. Business performance

5.6. NIKON CORPORATION

5.6.1. Company overview

5.6.2. Company snapshot

5.6.3. Operating business segments

5.6.4. Product portfolio

1.1.1. Business performance

5.7. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO

5.7.1. Company overview

5.7.2. Company snapshot

5.7.3. Operating business segments

5.7.4. Product portfolio

5.7.5. Business performance

5.8. SHARP CORPORATION

5.8.1. Company overview

5.8.2. Company snapshot

5.8.3. Product portfolio

5.9. Panasonic Corporation

5.9.1. Company overview

5.9.2. Company snapshot

5.9.3. Operating business segments

5.9.4. Product portfolio

5.9.5. Business performance

5.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

5.10. Olympus Corporation.

5.10.1. Company overview

5.10.2. Company snapshot

5.10.3. Operating business segments

5.10.4. Product portfolio

5.10.5. Business performance

5.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue…

