New Technology Developments in Commercial Drone Market to Grow during Forecast year 2016-2025

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Commercial Drone Market analysis and forecast 2016-2025. The report comprises of Commercial Drone Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Commercial Drone Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Commercial Drone Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

Global Commercial Drone Market Size & Forecast

Global Commercial Drone Market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Commercial Drone Market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Product:

– Fixed-Wing

– Rotary Blade

– Hybrid

Based on Application:

– Filming & Photography

– Inspection & Maintenance

– Mapping & Surveying

– Precision Agriculture

– Surveillance & Monitoring

– Others

Based on End-use:

– Agriculture

– Delivery & Logistics

– Energy

– Media & Entertainment

– Real Estate & Construction

– Security & Law Enforcement

– Others

Global Commercial Drone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Commercial Drone Market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Commercial Drone Market.

Some of the key players profiled include:

– DJI

– Parrot Drones SAS

– Xiaomi

– AeroVironment Inc.

– 3D Robotics; INSITU

– EHANG

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Commercial Drone Market

3. Global Commercial Drone Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Commercial Drone Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Commercial Drone Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

9. Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.3.1. Fixed-Wing

9.3.2. Rotary Blade

9.3.3. Hybrid

10. Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1. Filming & Photography

10.3.2. Inspection & Maintenance

10.3.3. Mapping & Surveying

10.3.4. Precision Agriculture

10.3.5. Surveillance & Monitoring

10.3.6. Others

11. Global Commercial Drone Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use

11.3.1. Open Frame Display, Panel Mount Displays and Industrial Monitors

11.3.2. Agriculture

11.3.3. Delivery & Logistics

11.3.4. Energy

11.3.5. Media & Entertainment

11.3.6. Real Estate & Construction

11.3.7. Security & Law Enforcement

11.3.8. Others

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Commercial Drone Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By End-use

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million) & Volume (Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

Continue…

