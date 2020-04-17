New Technology Developments in Menstrual Cup Market to Grow during Forecast year 2019-2026

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Menstrual Cup Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of Menstrual Cup Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The global menstrual cup market accounted for around $1,213 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,894 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that are used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and one can keep it inside for maximum 12 hours. Its purpose is to prevent menstrual blood from leaking onto the clothes. It is made up of either latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic which means that the wearer can be safe from unwanted irritation and allergies. The menstrual cups are available in a smaller and a larger size, where smaller size is recommended for women under 30 (who have not given birth vaginally) and the larger size is recommended for women who are over 30 (have given birth vaginally or have a heavy flow).

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5425

The menstrual cup market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as rise in demand & increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products. Moreover, menstrual cups also help prevent odor, hold more blood than pads or tampon, and are more hygienic as compared to the pads and tampons. These menstrual cups are made up of the medically graded researched material making them safe to be inserted into the body. However, the menstrual cups can be messier to use, and hard to insert & remove. Sometimes menstrual cups can also cause allergic reaction, which hinders the growth of the menstrual cup market. However, increase in focus on product innovation for feminine hygiene products and emphasizing on production of menstrual cup made from organic and biodegradable materials can help open new avenues for the growth of menstrual cup market.

The global menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into medical grade silicone, natural gum rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major key players operating in menstrual cup market are Diva International Inc., Lunette, The Keeper, Inc., Femcap, Mooncup Ltd., Fleurcup, MeLuna USA, Lena Cup, Lingroup Co., Ltd., Jaguara, s.r.o, Anigan, Vcup, and Yuuki Company s.r.o.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global Menstrual Cup market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

– Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

– Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

– Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Arthrospira Platensis

– Arthrospira Maxima

By Application

– Nutraceuticals

– Food and Beverages

– Cosmetics

– Agriculture

– Feed

– Others

By Drug Formulation

– Powder

– Tablet & Capsule

– Liquid

– Granule & Gelling Agent

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Ligand Pharmaceuticals

– Addrenex Pharmaceuticals

– Shire Plc

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Arena Pharmaceuticals

– Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

– Bioprojet

– Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/menstrual-cup-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping menstrual cup market

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in awareness about the available options in feminine hygiene products

3.5.1.2. Availability of different cups and sizes

3.5.1.3. Benefits of Cups Over Pads and Tampons

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes and cost of menstrual cups

3.5.2.2. Cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Untapped opportunities in developing countries

3.6. Qualitative Analysis on Manufacturing and Trading Factors

CHAPTER 4: MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Disposable

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Reusable

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MENSTRUAL CUP MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Medical grade silicones

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Natural gum rubber

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE)

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5425

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com