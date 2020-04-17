New Technology Developments in Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market to Grow during Forecast year 2019-2026

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The Vietnam menstrual cups market size was $1.521 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.264 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that is used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and one can keep it inside for a maximum duration of 12 hours. Its purpose is to prevent menstrual blood from leaking onto the clothes. It is made up of either latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic, which means that the wearer can be safe from unwanted irritation and allergies. The menstrual cups are available in smaller and larger size, where smaller size is recommended for women under 30 (who have not given birth vaginally) and the larger size is recommended for women who are over 30 (have given birth vaginally or experience a heavy flow).

The major factors that drive the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market include increase in awareness among the population about the available options during menstruation. Huge number of awareness campaigns conducted by women communities, educational institutes, and non-profit organizations also help in the growth of the market. In addition, rise in women populace coupled with high costs of sanitary pads and tampons further fuels the market growth. However, additional substitutes coupled with high cost of menstrual cups as well as cultural resistance & limited level of acceptance of these sanitary protections are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness about eco-friendly and safety sanitary protections is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the menstrual cup manufacturers in Vietnam soon.

The Vietnam menstrual cups market is segmented based on product type, material, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable menstrual cups and reusable menstrual cups. Based on material, the market is divided into medical grade silicones, natural latex rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies/retail stores.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Reusable Menstrual Cups

– Disposable Menstrual Cups

By Material

– Medical grade silicones

– Natural Latex Rubber

– Thermoplastic elastomer

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Pharmacies/Retail Stores

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Anigan

– Diva International Inc.

– Fleurcup

– Jaguara, s.r.o.

– Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate)

– Lune Group Oy Ltd.

– Lena Cup

– Mooncup Ltd.

– Me Luna GmbH

– OVA Vietnam Company Limited

– Sterne (Si-Line)

– YUUKI Company s.r.o.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing awareness among the population about the available options during menstruation

3.5.1.2. Availability of different cups and sizes

3.5.1.3. Benefits of menstrual cups over pads and tampons

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes and cost of menstrual cups

3.5.2.2. Cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of the sanitary protections

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growth in awareness about safety sanitary protections in Vietnam

CHAPTER 4: VIETNAM MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Reusable Menstrual Cups

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Disposable Menstrual Cups

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: VIETNAM MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Medical Grade Silicones

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Natural Latex Rubber

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Thermoplastic Elastomer

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6: VIETNAM MENSTRUAL CUPS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Online Stores

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Pharmacies/Retail Stores

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…

