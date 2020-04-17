Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market generated $1,179 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $21,478 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.

The nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is expected to show double digit growth during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of NASH across the world, strong presence of ideal pipeline molecules, higher number of unmet needs, and growth in awareness of NASH therapeutics in the developing region. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of diabetes & obesity and growth in demand for ideal therapeutics are expected to influence the market growth in near future. On the other side, lack of diagnostic technologies for NASH limit the growth of the market.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is segmented based on drug type, sales channel, and region. Based on drug type, the market is divided as vitamin E & pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, and selonsertib & cenicriviroc. According to sales channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, online provider and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

– Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

– Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

– Elafibranor

– Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

By Sales Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Provider

– Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics)

– Cadila Healthcare Limited

– Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

– Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

– Genfit SA

– Gilead Sciences, Inc.

– Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Novartis International AG

– Shire Plc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets, 2021

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. Top winning strategies

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Upsurge in NASH-affected population

3.4.1.2. Rise in prevalence of diabetes & obesity

3.4.1.3. Surge in healthcare expenditures worldwide

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Insufficient diagnostic technologies for NASH

3.4.2.2. Poor demand in the underdeveloped countries

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Strong presence of pipeline drugs

3.4.3.2. Unmet needs for NASH therapeutics

3.4.3.3. Growth opportunities in the emerging markets

3.4.4. Impact analyses

3.5. Pipeline analyses

CHAPTER 4: NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Vitamin E & pioglitazone

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3. Obeticholic acid

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4. Elafibranor

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5. Selonsertib & cenicriviroc

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5: NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospital pharmacy

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3. Online providers

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4. Retail pharmacy

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 6: NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S. market size and forecast

6.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast

6.2.2.3. Mexico market size and forecast

6.2.3. North America nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by drug type

6.2.4. North America nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by sales channel

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany market size and forecast

6.3.2.2. France market size and forecast

6.3.2.3. UK market size and forecast

6.3.2.4. Italy market size and forecast

6.3.2.5. Spain market size and forecast

6.3.2.6. Rest of Europe market size and forecast

6.3.3. Europe nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by drug type

6.3.4. Europe nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by sales channel

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan market size and forecast

6.4.2.2. China market size and forecast

6.4.2.3. Australia market size and forecast

6.4.2.4. India market size and forecast

6.4.2.5. South Korea market size and forecast

6.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by drug type

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by sales channel

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil market size and forecast

6.5.2.2. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast

6.5.2.3. South Africa market size and forecast

6.5.2.4. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast

6.5.3. LAMEA nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by drug type

6.5.4. LAMEA nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, by sales channel

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Allergan Plc (Tobira Therapeutics Inc.)

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Product portfolio

7.2.4. Business performance

7.3. Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. Genfit SA

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

