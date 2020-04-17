Organic Matting Agent Market Global Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Development, Forecast to 2023

Organic Matting Agent Market Overview

The Global Organic Matting Agents Market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, as per the report recently published by Market Research Future (MRFR). Some of the factors contributing to the ascension of the market include the rising demand from the upscaling construction sector as well as the expanding wood industry. Further, increasing automotive production and sales in the developed as well as developing economies are anticipated to promote growth in the global organic matting agent market through the forecast period.

Organic Matting Agents aid in the improvement of film surface characteristics. Additionally, improvement in the flow behavior of the solvent can be achieved through the addition of organic matting agents. Addition of organic matting agents offers several properties such as superior exterior durability, high resistance to chemicals, large pore volume, and excellent thermal stability. This will make it suitable for various applications such as leather, wood, automotive, industrial, electronics, printing inks.

Market Segmentation

In the latest MRFR report, the global organic matting agent market is segmented by technology, type, application, and region. Based on type, the global organic matting agent market is segmented into waxes and thermoplastics. Based on technology, the global organic matting agent market is segmented into solvent-based, water-based, powder, and UV curing. Based on application, the organic matting agent market is segmented into wood, industrial, automotive, leather.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Organic Matting Agent Market are Evonik Industries (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. (U.S.), ALTANA (Germany), Heubach Color (Germany), TOYOBO CO., LTD. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema ( France), J COLOR CHEMICALS. (China), Deuteron GmbH (Germany), and others.

Regional Analysis

The Organic Matting Agent Market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the Organic Matting Agent followed by Europe and North America in 2016. European countries such as Russia, Spain, the U.K, Italy, and Germany are expected to be the prominent consumer markets due to the developed end use industries and rising expenditure on innovation and research. North America is estimated to witness a significant growth in the organic matting agent market due to the strong base for various industries along with the rising investment to revitalize leather & electronics industry over the forecast period.

The U.S and Canada in North America region are among the prominent contributors to Organic Matting Agent Market growth and are predicted to register a significant demand for the market over the assessment period 2017 to 2023. In North America, Mexico is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, on account of tremendous growth in automotive sector. The U.S is expected to dominate the regional market growth due to the strong demand from wood and architectural sector. Latin American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are expected to witness an average organic matting agent market growth due to the involvement of new business models.

