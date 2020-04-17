PC-Based Automation Market 2019 Top Leaders, Segmentation, Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “PC Based Automation Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

Implementing software-based applications in processing operational units by manufacturing industries adds flexibility for production units to reduce capital and operational cost. This modern approach is used by manufacturing sectors with the help of a PC-based automation. Additionally, open source systems for industrial automation are gradually gaining popularity among manufacturing sectors, machine builders, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). The implementation of open source systems in automation is considered a competitive advantage, which is able to develop new features, flexibilities, and possibilities.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5717

However, high installation cost associated with automated solutions are anticipated to be a hindering factor for the growth of the market, over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of PC Based Automation Market include General Electric (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), IDEC (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany),Kontron S&T (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Advantech (Japan), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), and Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

PC-based automation market is segmented into offering, component, and industry verticals.

By offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The service sub-segment comprises professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, software development, design & implementation, maintenance & support, installation & training, and others.

By components, the market is sub-categorized into Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controller (PLCs), distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), industrial PCs, and others. Furthermore, PLC is considered as one of the most vital components of PC-based automation systems. It is extensively used in almost all industrial applications to monitor and control automation of discrete and processing industries. Additionally, PLCs are constantly developing sophisticated features, such as high speed, scalability, high expandable memory, and greater programming flexibility. In the light of these factors, PLC is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.

By industry verticals, the market is sub-categorized into process industry and discrete industry. Furthermore, process industry includes oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining & metals, food & beverages, energy & power, and others. Discrete industry includes automotive, semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & defense, medical devices, machine manufacturing, and others.

According to Market Research Future analysis, PC-based automation market has been valued at approximately over USD 36 billion, growing at 8% CAGR, during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the PC-based automation market is segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the PC-based automation market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the region, owing to rapidly increasing manufacturing industries. North America is also expected to have substantial growth in the market. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to be the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to the presence of robust and sophisticated industrial manufacturing infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa are expected to have a gradual growth, owing to a large number of oil and gas industries.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pc-based-automation-market-5717

Target Audience

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Manufacturing Associations and Industrial Bodies

Component Suppliers and Distributors

End-users of PC-based Automation Solutions across Industries

Industrial Automation Equipment Providers

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Semiconductor Product Designers and Fabricators

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.