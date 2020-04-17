Pneumatic Tube System Market is anticipated to flourish at notable CAGR of XX.X % By 2024 |Top Players – Air-Log International, AEROCOM, Pevco, HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Air Link International Ltd., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc, Other Major & Niche Players
According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, Pneumatic Tube System Market – By Configuration (Multiline, Single-Line and Point-To-Point), By Application (Commercial (Retail, Logistics, Warehousing), Industrial (Manufacturing, Foundries, Others), Government, Entertainment, Healthcare (Hospital, Pharmacy, Others), Others), By Level of Automation (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pneumatic Tube System Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Pneumatic tube system Market
Strong Adoption rate in Healthcare Sector
Since the pneumatic tube system can transport a multitude of small and medium-sized items, it performs a great variety of tasks in the healthcare sector. Pneumatic tube system in hospitals is generally used for transportation of medicine, laboratory samples, emergency samples, units of stored blood, x-rays, documents, and so on. Apart from hospitals, pharmacy and blood bank stations are also installing a pneumatic tube system to guarantee safe transport of medicines, blood samples, laboratory samples, and others. Apart from this, pharmaceuticals, specimens, and blood products are tracked and documented from origin to destination with the help of pneumatic tube system in hospitals.
Wide Array of Applications
Pneumatic tube system suits a wide range of applications such as hospitals, pharmacies, modern arts, cash handling, material-logistic, and more. In cash, intensive organizations such as supermarkets, warehouses, jewelers, casinos, cinemas, roadhouses, tollgates, petrol stations, and banks, efficiency gains, and time savings are critical. Installing pneumatic tube system trims several works such as employees do not have to carry large amounts of cash between cash desks and safe or office rooms, Hard money can be sent on-demand to moneyless cash desks when needed, the staff does not have to leave the desk and others, which further improves the organization’s security. Such high safe & secure operation offered by a pneumatic tube system is likely to escalate the growth of the market in the coming years.
Barriers – Pneumatic tube system Market
The complexity with installation is a significant barrier, which is restricting the growth of global pneumatic tube system market. Apart from complicated installation, pneumatic tube system installation cost a lot. Which makes these systems non-desirable among small hospitals and clinic. High cost & complexity associated with induction of pneumatic tube systems are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global pneumatic tube system market in the coming years.
Segmentation
By Application
– Commercial
– Retail
– Logistics
– Warehousing
– Industrial
– Manufacturing
– Foundries
– Others
– Healthcare
– Hospitals
– Pharmacies
– Others
– Government
– Entertainment
– Other
By Configuration:
– Multiline
– Single-Line
– Point-to-Point
By Sales Channel
– Fully Automatic
– Semi-Automatic
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Air-Log International
– AEROCOM
– Pevco
– HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH
– Swisslog Holding AG
– Air Link International Ltd.
– Eagle Pneumatic Inc.
– Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc.
– Oppent S.p.A.
– Hanter Ingenjörsteknik AB
– Other Major & Niche Players
The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in pneumatic tube system market.
