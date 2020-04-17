Pneumatic Tube System Market is anticipated to flourish at notable CAGR of XX.X % By 2024 |Top Players – Air-Log International, AEROCOM, Pevco, HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH, Swisslog Holding AG, Air Link International Ltd., Eagle Pneumatic Inc., Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc, Other Major & Niche Players

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, Pneumatic Tube System Market – By Configuration (Multiline, Single-Line and Point-To-Point), By Application (Commercial (Retail, Logistics, Warehousing), Industrial (Manufacturing, Foundries, Others), Government, Entertainment, Healthcare (Hospital, Pharmacy, Others), Others), By Level of Automation (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Pneumatic Tube System Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Pneumatic tube system Market

Strong Adoption rate in Healthcare Sector

Since the pneumatic tube system can transport a multitude of small and medium-sized items, it performs a great variety of tasks in the healthcare sector. Pneumatic tube system in hospitals is generally used for transportation of medicine, laboratory samples, emergency samples, units of stored blood, x-rays, documents, and so on. Apart from hospitals, pharmacy and blood bank stations are also installing a pneumatic tube system to guarantee safe transport of medicines, blood samples, laboratory samples, and others. Apart from this, pharmaceuticals, specimens, and blood products are tracked and documented from origin to destination with the help of pneumatic tube system in hospitals.

Wide Array of Applications

Pneumatic tube system suits a wide range of applications such as hospitals, pharmacies, modern arts, cash handling, material-logistic, and more. In cash, intensive organizations such as supermarkets, warehouses, jewelers, casinos, cinemas, roadhouses, tollgates, petrol stations, and banks, efficiency gains, and time savings are critical. Installing pneumatic tube system trims several works such as employees do not have to carry large amounts of cash between cash desks and safe or office rooms, Hard money can be sent on-demand to moneyless cash desks when needed, the staff does not have to leave the desk and others, which further improves the organization’s security. Such high safe & secure operation offered by a pneumatic tube system is likely to escalate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Barriers – Pneumatic tube system Market

The complexity with installation is a significant barrier, which is restricting the growth of global pneumatic tube system market. Apart from complicated installation, pneumatic tube system installation cost a lot. Which makes these systems non-desirable among small hospitals and clinic. High cost & complexity associated with induction of pneumatic tube systems are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global pneumatic tube system market in the coming years.

Segmentation

By Application

– Commercial

– Retail

– Logistics

– Warehousing

– Industrial

– Manufacturing

– Foundries

– Others

– Healthcare

– Hospitals

– Pharmacies

– Others

– Government

– Entertainment

– Other

By Configuration:

– Multiline

– Single-Line

– Point-to-Point

By Sales Channel

– Fully Automatic

– Semi-Automatic

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Air-Log International

– AEROCOM

– Pevco

– HÖRTIG Rohrpost GmbH

– Swisslog Holding AG

– Air Link International Ltd.

– Eagle Pneumatic Inc.

– Colombo Pneumatic Tube Systems Inc.

– Oppent S.p.A.

– Hanter Ingenjörsteknik AB

– Other Major & Niche Players

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in pneumatic tube system market.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1.Executive Summary

2.Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Pneumatic Tube System Market

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Europe

2.5. Middle East & Africa

2. Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Trends

3.Opportunities in Global Pneumatic Tube System Market

4.5.Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6.Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7.Macro-Economic Trends

8.Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

9.Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10.Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Configuration

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

10.3.1. Multiline Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.3.2. Single-Line Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.3.3. Point-to-Point Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.4.1. Retail Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.4.2. Logistics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.4.3. Warehousing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.5. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.5.1. Manufacturing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.5.2. Foundries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.6. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.6.1. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.6.2. Pharmacies Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.7. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.8. Entertainment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

11.9. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.Global Pneumatic Tube System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Level of Automation

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

12.4. Fully Automatic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

12.5. Semi-Automatic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1. By Configuration

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

13.2.1.3.1. Multiline Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1.3.2. Single-Line Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.1.3.3. Point-to-Point Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2. By Application

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.2.2.4. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.4.1. Retail Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.4.2. Logistics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.4.3. Warehousing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.5. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.5.1. Manufacturing Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.5.2. Foundries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.5.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.6. Healthcare Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.6.1. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.6.2. Pharmacies Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.6.3. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.7. Government Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.8. Entertainment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.2.9. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.3. By Level of Automation

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Level of Automation

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Level of Automation

13.2.3.4. Fully Automatic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.3.5. Semi-Automatic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1. By Configuration

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

13.3.1.3.1. Multiline Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1.3.2. Single-Line Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

13.3.1.3.3. Point-to-Point Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

