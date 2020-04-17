Preserved Egg Market – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2025

“

Salted duck eggs and preserved duck eggs, also known as Â‘century eggsÂ’, were originally developed in China centuries ago to extend the shelf life of duck eggs in the absence of refrigeration. These egg products are still widely consumed today, especially in Asia, and are key ingredients in a variety of East and South-East Asian dishes.

Worldwide production of shell eggs from ducks and geese have seen a 32% increase since 2002, exceeding 87 billion in 2012, with 94% of production concentrated in Asia. The growing Asian population in North America may be a market opportunity for local producers and processors to substitute local for imported ethnic foods. In previous studies on the potential in regional consumer markets for locally produced ethnic Asian foods, it was found that immigrants are open to buying locally produced food and will even pay a premium for it. In the salted and preserved duck egg categories, imports dominate the North American market. Yet there have been several food safety and quality assurance issues associated with these imported goods, including lead contamination in preserved duck eggs, and prohibited Sudan red dye in sa

ted duck eggs.

The global Preserved Egg market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Preserved Egg volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Preserved Egg market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hubei God Dan

Goosun

Gaoyou Hongsun Food Co., Ltd

Hubei Jiuzhu Group

White Duck Pine Peel Egg

Sunday San Diego

Weishan Lake

Kunming Huaxi Animal Husbandry Group Co., Ltd

Jiangxi Hongmen Industrial Group

Gaoyou Sanhu Egg Products Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Egg

Duck’s egg

Segment by Application

Household

Catering Enterprises

Food Processing

”