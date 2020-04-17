Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2025

“

The Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a unique odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. Not only it is used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, ink, textile dyes and textile oil, it is also used as a cleaning agent in the production of liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42Â°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represent

s overall Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether Acetate (PMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem

Shinko Organic Chemical

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Jiangsu Yida Chemical

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemistry

Shiny Chemical

Yancheng Super Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PMA ?99.5%

PMA ?99.9%

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic Chemicals

Process Solvents

Others

”