Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2025
This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Quinacridone Red Pigments market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, Quinacridone Red Pigments market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.
Quinacridone is an organic molecule used in the formation of organic pigments. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula C20H12N2O2. Quinacridone pigments comprise an important class of organic pigments. Its linear form is particularly important for exploiting it commercially. Quinacridone pigments are very novel pigments that have many diverse applications. Quinacridone pigments generally produce seven types of bright and intense colors. They are preferred compared to other pigments due to its excellent bleed and resistance to heat, its deep and vibrant colors, its high transparencies and its very good tinting value and working properties among other things.
The global Quinacridone Red Pigments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
me and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Quinacridone Red Pigments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Clariant
Sun Chemical (DIC)
Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical
Heubach
Trust Chem
Lona Industries
Pidilite Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PIGMENT Red 122
PIGMENT Red 202
PIGMENT Red 282
PIGMENT Red 206
Others
Segment by Application
Printing Ink
Paints and Coatings
Plastics Industry
Textiles Industry
Others
