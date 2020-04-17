Remote Sensing Technology Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Remote Sensing Technology Market, By Technology (Active Remote Sensing Passive Remote Sensing), By Application (Landscape Assessment, Geology and Mineral Exploration) – Global Forecast 2023

Overview

The remote sensing technology market is growing rapidly because of the advancements intechnology and demand for high-tech sensing system. Remote sensing systems which measure energy that is naturally available are called passive sensors. Passive sensors can be used only to detect energy which are naturally available, the example of passive sensors can be the reflected energy that takes place only when the sun is illuminating the earth. Energy that is naturally emitted such as thermal infrared and can be detected at day or night, as long as the amount of energy is large enough to be recorded.

Remote-sensing technology now a days is performed mainly in aboard airplanes rather than satellites, using ordinary analogue photography within the visible spectrum. Stereoscopic techniques supports the visualization of relief, elevation and other inequalities on a land surface. Human’s eye view stereoscopically, that means the distance between two eyes on their face results in two different image each of eye see.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, global remote sensing technology market has beenvalued at approximately USD 18 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 10% of CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2023.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Remote Sensing Technology Market are- General Dynamics Corp. (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc. (U.S.), ITT Corp. (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lumasense Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Leica Geosystems Holdings AG (Switzerland) among others.

Intended Audience

IT Solution Providers

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Sensors Manufacturers

Technology Solution Providers

Defense Force Organization

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By application type segment, remote sensing technology market consists of landscape assessment, air, quality, water, quality, floodplain mapping and emergency management, healthcare, geology and mineral exploration, oceanography and agriculture. Remote sensors are used in electronics-based medical equipment to convert various forms of stimuli into electrical signals for analysis. Sensors can increase the intelligence of medical equipment, such as life-supporting implants, and can enable bedside and remote monitoring of vital signs and other health factors.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region accounts for largest market in remote sensing technology market because of increasing number of harmful radiation and its application in aircrafts. The Asia-Pacific is constantly investing into research and development of remote sensing technology market to emerge as powerful defense force. The European region is expected to be fastest growing because of the installation of remote sensing device (RSD) system in vehicles which enables to measure the emissions of vehicles in motion and implementation of it in economic, environment and social performance.

