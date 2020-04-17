Silane and Silicone Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

“

Silanes are monomeric silicon compounds with four substituents, or groups, attached to the silicon atom. These groups can be the same or different and nonreactive or reactive, with the reactivity being inorganic or organic. Inorganic reactive silanes have alkoxysilane groups and undergo hydrolytic polycondensation reactions. Organic reactive silanes contain amine, vinyl, epoxy, isocyanate or other functional groups that enable reactions with organic functionalities.

Silicone is a synthetic polymer of silicon with carbon and oxygen that could be in solid, liquid or gel form. It has all kinds of medical uses, such as in antacids, artificial joints, pacemakers and implants of various notoriety, but is not, as far as anyone knows, found in rocks.

The global Silane and Silicone market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses

on Silane and Silicone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silane and Silicone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Evonik Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

China National BlueStar (Group) Co, Ltd.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organo-functional Silane

Mono/Chloro Silane

Segment by Application

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Others

