Smart Connected Washing Machine Market – Detailed Analysis by On-going Trends, Prominent Size, Share, Sales and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Smart Connected Washing Machine market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Connected Washing Machine market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Washing machine is commonly used for washing laundry. Smart connected washing machine connects to household WiFi, and can be controlled with the help of an app installed in the user smartphone. This smart connect technology used in washing machine enables users to get real-time information about the various stages of washing along with remote access and control. Furthermore, the smart connected washing machine helps in efficient use of electricity and water during the washing process, thereby saving on the electricity bills and conserving water.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global smart connected washing machine industryinclude increase in use of Internet of things (IoT) and rapid urbanization. In addition, high efficiency of smart connected washing machines, in terms of washing and energy conservation, has fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of people is expected to fuel the demand for smart connected washing machines, as people seek for convenience products to owing to their hectic lifestyle. However, laundry shops that provide better service compared to washing machines and increase in online laundry services limit the market growth. Moreover, lack of internet penetration has restrained the market growth of smart connected washing machine. On the contrary, technological progress in washing machine technology and innovation have led to development of improved smart connected washing machines, which save energy and water consumption, thereby presenting a major opportunity for growth of the market size.

The global smart connected washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product, end users, and geography. By product, the market is categorized into top load and front load. Based on end users, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players analyzed in this report are Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Techtronic Industries (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and GE Appliances (U.S.).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the smart connect washing machine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

– Top load

– Front load

By End Users

– Residential

– Commercial

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Argentina

– UAE

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in use of Internet of Things (IoT)

3.4.1.2. Increase in urbanization

3.4.1.3. Rise in disposable income

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Availability of laundry shops & rise in online laundry services

3.4.2.2. Lack of internet penetration

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Technological and innovative advancements in the washing machine industry

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: SMART CONNECTED WASHING MACHINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Top load

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Front load

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART CONNECTED WASHING MACHINE MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Residential

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART CONNECTED WASHING MACHINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.6. Germany

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.8. Spain

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.9. Italy

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. India

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.6. China

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.7. Japan

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.8. South Korea

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.5. Brazil

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.6. Argentina

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.7. UAE

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.8. South Africa

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.9. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

Continue….

