South East Asia & Middle East Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market to Witness Significant Growth During Forecast Period

KD Market Insights has published a new report on South East Asia & Middle East Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. The report comprises of South East Asia & Middle East Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The Southeast Asia & Middle East pressure-sensitive adhesives market accounted for $1,175.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $1,890.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.Pressure sensitive adhesives come under the category of non-reactive materials, and bond formation in these types of adhesives occurs when some pressure is applied on the substrate. It is manufactured in liquid and solid form. Increase in demand for commodities and appliances in Southeast Asia & Middle East region is a key factor that has influenced the growth of the Southeast Asia & Middle East market. Furthermore, pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) are applicable in the manufacturing of graphics, label, and others, which significantly contributes toward generating huge profits. Furthermore, development of the automobile sector in countries, such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Fluctuating prices of raw materials is one of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth.

The Southeast Asia & Middle East pressure-sensitive adhesives market is segmented based on composition, type, application, end-use industry, and region. Depending on composition, the market is categorized into acrylic, rubber, ethylene vinyl acetate, silicone, polyurethane, and others. On the basis of type, it is classified into water-based, hot melt, solvent-based, and radiation-based. The applications covered in the study include labels, medical, graphics, tapes, and others.

Depending on end-use industry, the market is fragmented into automotive, packaging, building & construction, electronics, medical, consumer goods, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Southeast Asia and Middle East. Southeast Asia covers countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Rest of Southeast Asia. The Middle East countries analyzed in the report are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Qatar, and rest of Middle East.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Composition

– Acrylic

– Rubber

– Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

– Silicone

– Polyurethane

– Others

By Type

– Water Based

– Hot Melt

– Solvent Based

– Radiation Based

By Application

– Labels

– Medical

– Graphics

– Tapes

– Others

By End Use Industry

– Automotive

– Packaging

– Building and Construction

– Electronics

– Medical

– Consumer Goods

– Others

By Region

South East Asia

– Thailand

– Vietnam

– Philippines

– Malaysia

– India

– Indonesia

– Myanmar

– Cambodia

– Rest of South East Asia

Middle East

– Saudi Arabia

– Turkey

– UAE

– Qatar

– Rest of Middle East

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Arkema Group

– Ashland Inc.

– Avery Dennison

– Dow

– Jowat Corporation

– H.B. Fuller Company

– BASF SE

– 3M

– Sika AG

– Henkel AG & CO.KGAA

The other players in the value chain are Wacker Chemie, Momentive, Evonik, Advance Polymers., Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Aik Chiang Sdn Bhd, GB Chemical (M) Sdn. Bhd., and others.

