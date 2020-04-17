Temperature Control Units Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2025

“

A temperature control unit (TCU) (also called Â“temperature controllerÂ”) is typically used to preheat an industrial process and maintain the desired temperature.

A TCU works by using an electric heater, either immersion or continuous, to heat the fluid in the system, then circulating it from the TCU to the machine tools and vice-versa. The fluid used may be water, pressurised water or oil, depending on the temperature range. Usually this is water if T < 95Â°C, pressurised water if T< 150-160Â°C and oil for T from 200 to 400Â°C.

Once having reached the set operating temperature, the unit can continue to heat the fluid, or alternatively may act as a cooling system. If the fluid used in the TCU is water, cooling is performed by adding fresh water (direct cooling), while if the fluid is pressurised water or oil, a fluid-water heat exchanger is used (indirect cooling).

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

WIKA Instrument

Toshiba Machine

Carel Industries

Eurochiller Srl

SINGLE Temperiertechnik

Temptek

Berg Chilling Systems

Mokon Systems

HB-Therm GmbH

BOFA International (Donaldson)

Thermal Care Inc

ACS Group

Advantage Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Water Temperature Control Unit

Oil Temperature Control Unit

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Energy

Engineering and Mechanical

Others

The research provides answers to the following key questions –

What is estimated growth rate and market size of the Temperature Control Units industry for the forecast period 2019 – 2025?

What are major driving factors impacting the Temperature Control Units market worldwide?

How have prominent market leaders been able to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

Which market trends from the yester years and the future are likely to keep the prospect of the market high for the forecast period 2019 – 2025?

Which factors will pose challenges and restrict the growth of the market across different regions?

Which opportunities are the major vendors operating in the industry banking on for the years to come?

”