Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market Competition by Type, Region, and Application, Opportunity, Forecast to 2023

Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market Overview

Thermoplastic Honeycomb Structures are structures that are synthesized by integrating small hexagonal hollow cells. The honeycomb structure reduces waste and is extremely cost-effective. These honeycomb structures enhance the strength and lower the density of the material. The global thermoplastic honeycomb market, as studied by the team at Market Research Future (MRFR), is anticipated to witness a substantial CAGR over the review period. Various factors are contributing to the ascension of the global thermoplastic honeycomb market.

The Honeycomb Materials Market are acting as some of the primary factors boosting growth in the global thermoplastic honeycomb market. Moisture resistance, customization of sheets into desired shapes, and easy application of these materials are the properties that increase the appeal of thermoplastic honeycomb materials, pushing market growth. Further, various applications of thermoplastic honeycomb materials in different end-user industries, including automotive, aerospace, sports, and construction has accelerated the global thermoplastic honeycomb market.

Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market is eco-friendly in nature and is 100% recyclable. A rising inclination towards the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly alternatives is contributing to the increasing shift towards the thermoplastic honeycomb materials over the forecast period. The thermoplastic honeycomb industry is witnessing rising demand from the aerospace sector owing to the increasing demand for the growing demand for lightweight materials for the manufacture of various components.

Key Players

The Global Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market report has profiled major market players including Plascore (Germany), Corex Honeycomb (U.K.), EconCore (Belgium), Universal Metaltek (India), Design Composite GmbH (Austria), Nidaplast (France), Tubus Bauer GmbH (Germany).

Industry Update

July 2019: EconCore recently entered into a partnership with Ultrapolymers and DuFor to develop thermoplastic honeycomb using recycled PET. This project is funded by the Flemish Government.

Market Segmentation

The Report Analyzed On Global Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market includes a detailed study on types of thermoplastic honeycomb as well as end-use applications of the same in various industries. Types of thermoplastic honeycomb studied in the report include polypropylene honeycomb and polycarbonate honeycomb. Among these two, the polypropylene honeycomb is expected to spearhead the global thermoplastic honeycomb market.

Different end-user industries with significant applications of thermoplastic honeycomb materials, as studied in the MRFR report, include automotive, aerospace, sports, wild energy, and construction. Among these industries, the highest demand for thermoplastic honeycomb materials is to be expected from the aerospace industry.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Global Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market has been analyzed for different regional segments of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the APAC region is expected to exhibit growth at the fastest rate. This can be owed to the proliferated growth showcased by the aerospace sector prevalent in the region. Within Asia Pacific, India and China are expected to spearhead the market for thermoplastic honeycomb materials. This can be attributed to the ongoing developments in the automotive and aerospace sectors in these developing countries.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global thermoplastic honeycomb market over the forecast period. Within North America, the US is assessed to spearhead the country-specific thermoplastic honeycomb market owing to the booming established end-user industries such as sports and aerospace industries.

Europe is estimated to witness significant growth in the thermoplastic honeycomb market over the assessment period. Germany, the UK, and France are anticipated to lead the region’s country-specific thermoplastic honeycomb market. Such domination can be credited to the presence of many giants from the automotive industry in the region. The advent of lightweight, energy-efficient electric vehicles is a primary driver of the thermoplastic honeycomb materials market in Europe.

