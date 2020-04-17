UK Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the UK Flexible Plastic Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. UK Flexible Plastic Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Flexible Plastic Packaging market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
UK plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Flexible Plastic Packaging development status and future trend in UK, focuses on top players in UK, also splits Flexible Plastic Packaging by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in UK market include
AMCOR LIMITED
CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH
SEALED AIR CORPORATION
BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
HUHTAMAKI OYJ
COVERIS HOLDINGS S.A.
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
BERRY PLASTICS GROUP, INC.
MONDI GROUP
REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
CLONDALKIN GROUP HOLDINGS BV
NOVOLEX – CARLYLE GROUP
BISCHOF + KLEIN SE & CO. KG
BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES PLC (RPC BPI GROUP)
PROAMPAC
BRITTON GROUP LIMITED
GASCOGNE FLEXIBLE
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
SWISS PAC
PRINTPACK, INC.
WIHURI OYJ
SIGMA PLASTICS GROUP
AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION
OM PRINTING & FLEXIBLE PACKAGING PVT. LTD.
GLENROY, INC.
COSMO FILMS LIMITED
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Stand-Up Pouches
Flat Pouches
Gusseted Bags
Wicketed Bags
Wraps
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Plastic Films
Paper
Aluminum Foil
Bioplastics
