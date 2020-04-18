EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe,Middle East and Africa) Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Three-Way Catalysts (TWC) sales volume (MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Implats

Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals

Heraeus

Cataler

BASF

Umicore

Johnson-Matthey

Tianjin HySci Company

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd

Corning (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

NGK Insulators

Ibiden

Jiangsu Yixing Nonmetallic Chemical Machinery Factory Co., Ltd

Nanjing Kerui Special Ceramics Company Limited

Weihai Pacific Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), China

3M (China) Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Bondlye Motor Environmental Technology

Unifrax (Shanghai)

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

NGK

Kefico

Faurecia

Faurecia (Changchun) Exhaust System Co., Ltd

Shanghai Faurecia Honghu Exhaust System

Wuhan Faurecia Tongda Exhaust System

Faurecia Exhaust System

TENNECO

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non-Precious Metal Three-Way Catalyst

Precious Metal Three-Way Catalyst

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

CNG Engines

LPG Engines

Gasoline Engines

