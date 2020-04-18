Global Zirconium Silicate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Zirconium Silicate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zirconium Silicate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Zirconium Silicate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Zirconium Silicate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Zirconium silicate is a colorless (or pale yellow or smoky) variety of zirconï¼Œbut impurities induce various colorations. It is insoluble in water, acids. Zirconium silicate is used in production of some ceramics, enamels, and ceramic glazes.

At present, major manufacturers of zirconium silicate are concentrated in China. China has now become the worldâ€™s largest producer and exporter. Also, global major manufacturers are Industrie Bitossi, Mario Pilato Blat, Endeka Ceramics, Reade, Nitto Granryo Kogyo, HakusuiTech, Torrecid Group, Astron Zircon, Imerys, Tirupati Microtech, Zhangzhou Jinyuansheng, Fujian Yuanguang Enterprise, T&H GLAZE, Zhangzhou Antai Zirconium, Jiansu Baifu Tech, Shandong Gold Sun Zirconium, Yaohui Technology, Yixingxinxing, Matrix Guangzhou Chemicals Corp, Shandong Jinao Technology, Guangdong Orient Zirconia and Shandong Chenyuan Power etc.

There exists environment pollution during the zirconium silicate production. So, environment protection pressure of manufacturers in China is big, which will affect gross margin of manufactures seriously.

Global zirconium silicate production is distributed in China, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China produced 285.61 K MT zirconium silicate, with a production share of 42.09%. Europe and South America separately produced 239.05 K MT and 37.32 K MT. Also, production of Asia (Ex-China) was 66.81 K MT.

During past five years, global zirconium silicate production varied from 800.22 K MT in 2011 to 678.55 K MT in 2015, with an average increase rate of 0.96%. In the future, we predict that global production will be 764.08 K MT by 2022.

The global Zirconium Silicate market is valued at 1220 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High-grade Zirconium Silicate

Common Zirconium Silicate

By Application, the market can be split into

Ceramics

Wear-resistant Materials

Others

