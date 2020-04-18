Nylon Velcro Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2025

“

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “”dots”” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “”ripping”” sound.

The global Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nylon Velcro (Hook & Loop) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon

Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standard Hook & Loop

Mushroom-shaped Hook & Loop

Adhesive Hook & Loop

Others

Segment by Application

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

”