Potentiometers Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

The Potentiometers market study provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

A potentiometer is a three-terminal resistor with a sliding or rotating contact that forms an adjustable voltage divider. If only two terminals are used, one end and the wiper, it acts as a variable resistor or rheostat. The measuring instrument called a potentiometer is essentially a voltage divider used for measuring electric potential (voltage); the component is an implementation of the same principle, hence its name. Potentiometers are commonly used to control electrical devices such as volume controls on audio equipment. Potentiometers operated by a mechanism can be used as position transducers, for example, in a joystick. Potentiometers are rarely used to directly control significant power (more than a watt), since the power dissipated in the potentiometer would be comparable to the power in the controlled load.

The major factor that drives the growth of the potentiometer is its accuracy to measure the potential difference between any two given points in a circuits. Other parameters that boosts the growth of the potentiometer market are temperature stability, long operational life, and improved linearity. One of the restraining factor that restricts the growth of the global potentiometer market is the noise generated in the potentiometer. When the wiper moves along the linear or rotary path, the resistive element creates a noise called as fader scratch. Also the friction between the resistive element and the potentiometer causes the inertia. This inertia prevents the potentiometer being used as rotary sensor in some sensitive applications. However, the increasing demand by the users for the potentiometers in various electronic appliances such as computer and audio equipment, will enable the manufacturers to develop and design the technology in the existing potentiometer thereby helping to grow the global potentiometer market. The area wise division of the international market of the Potentiometers can be done like Asian industry of Potentiometer, North American industry of Potentiometer, and European industry of Potentiometers. The prominent nations are the U.S., Germany, Japan, and China.

In 2019, the market size of Potentiometers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Potentiometers, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Potentiometers production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



