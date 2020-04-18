Structural Adhesives Market 2019 | Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2025

“

Structural adhesives provide strength and a durable bond with wide applications, mainly in construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and wind energy.

Structural adhesives market will witness growth owing to its unique ability to offer exceptional bond strength and fast curing speed for dissimilar and similar substrates in the automobile industry. The product is formulated to lower the vehicle weight and improve the safety & performance. Product manufacturers make special performance products for automobile applications, used for interior and exterior applications of vehicles such as deck lid flanges, hoods, interior dashboards, doors, and roof panels. Increasing per capita income and improved living standards amongst youth in emerging economies has propelled the automobile market since the economic downturn. Increasing awareness about fuel economy and light weight vehicles will bolster the overall structural adhesives market.

Another important driving factor for structural adhesives market is its extensive usage for bonding helicopter and aircraftÂ’s components, and airframes. It provides high quality finish for crucial aircraft fabrication applications such as for engine components to curtail vibrations, edge, and core filling materials for reinforcement on structural components and primary substrates, and honeycomb sandwich panels bonding for rigid interior panels and to reduce weight. Increasing disposable income, global tourism trend, and reduced air fares due to competition among air liners has led to affordable air travelling that will drive the aerospace industry throughout the forecast spell. With the advent of modern warfare technologies, increasing military expenditure to build heavily equipped, highly maneuverable, and lethal fighter planes will also positively influence the global structural adhesives market in the near future.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market and accounted for 45.0% of total consumption in 2017. Major structural adhesive consumers in the region include China and India which together accounted for most of the regional market volume in 2017.

2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Structural Adhesives.

This report studies the global market size of Structural Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Structural Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

HENKEL

ASHLAND

SIKA

ARKEMA

3M

DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

LORD CORPORATION

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS

SCOTT BADER

Market Segment by Product Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Methyl Methacrylate

Cyanoacrylate

Market Segment by Application

Wind Energy

Marine

Rail

Aerospace

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

”