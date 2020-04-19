2-Norbornene Market 2019 – Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2025

“

This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global 2-Norbornene market.

Norbornene or norbornylene or norcamphene is a bridged cyclic hydrocarbon. It is a white solid with a pungent sour odor. The molecule consists of a cyclohexene ring with a methylene bridge between carbons 1 and 4. The molecule carries a double bond which induces significant ring strain and significant reactivity.

The 2-Norbornene industry is an oligopoly, that is, a market with a very limited number of producers, a result of the high market entry barriers of high capital costs and the time-consuming and expensive process of product specification for final usage. The main players are Japanese manufacturersï¼›the main production areas are located in Japan and Germany. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the world’s leading market players. TOPAS Advanced Polymers, Zeon, Mitsui Chemicals and JSR are the COC manufacturer in the world, and 2-Norbornene is an essential intermediate for the synthesis of COC. More than 97% of the products are used in the synthesis of COC, and only a small percentage of the products are sold to the external market.

Global 2-Norbornene market size will increase to 463.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 435.6 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2-Norbornene.

This report researches the worldwide 2-Norbornene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global 2-Norbornene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

Zeon

Mitsui Chemicals

JSR

Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

…

2-Norbornene Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

In 2018, Industrial Grade accounted for a major share of 99% in the global 2-Norbornene market. And this product segment is poised to reach a volume of 51653 MT by 2025 from 45317 MT in 2018.

2-Norbornene Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Insecticide

Special Spice

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

In 2-Norbornene market, Cycli

c Olefin Copolymer (COC) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 50767 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.85% during 2018 and 2025. It means that 2-Norbornene will be promising in the Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) field in the next couple of years.

2-Norbornene Production Breakdown Data by Region

Europe

China

Japan

2-Norbornene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 2-Norbornene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 2-Norbornene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2-Norbornene :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

”