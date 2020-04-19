Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market Trends, Size, Share, Status, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

“

Ancient & specialty grains include gluten-free non-wheat grains such as teff, spelt, quinoa, millet, kamut, buckwheat, barley, and amaranth.Â

High preference for organic and gluten-free products among the consumer across the globe is one of the crucial demand side factor driving the ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period. Other factors fuelling the global ancient & specialty grain flour market include rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and coeliac diseases among the aging population. Growing demand products such as for ready-to-eat, bakery, confectionary, etc. is expected to create high impact over the growth of global ancient & specialty grain flour market. However, the high cost of isodecyl citrate is expected to restrain its growth in developing economies such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Merger & acquisition among the end-user including bakery manufacturers, confectionary manufacturers, and other food producers and ancient & specialty grain flour suppliers are the trending factors in global ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period. Moreover, companies manufacturing ancient & specialty grain flour products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to increasing per capita income as well as growing population.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour.

This report studies the global market size of Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Limagrain

Hain Celestial Group

Associated British Foods

General Mills

Parrish and Heimbecker

Cargill

Sunopta

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Market Segment by Product Type

Non-Wheat Grains Flour

Rye Flour

Barley Flour

Others

Market Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionary

Ready-To-Eat Products

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

