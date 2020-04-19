Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Automotive ADAS Sensors market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. The report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Automotive ADAS Sensors market offers growth opportunities in the near future.

Advanced diver assistance systems (ADAS) are vehicle-based intelligent safety systems that improve road safety in terms of crash avoidance, crash severity mitigation, protection, and post-crash phases.

The progression towards autonomous vehicles as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the automotive ADAS sensors market in the coming years. Major OEMs and tier 1 players are working on developing automated driving and this isÂ influencing the incorporation of ADAS sensors inÂ vehicles. Manufacturers are taking aggressive steps to achieve level 3 and level 4 vehicle automation standards.

In 2019, the market size of Automotive ADAS Sensors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive ADAS Sensors.

This report studies the global market size of Automotive ADAS Sensors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive ADAS Sensors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

ContinentalÂ

FLIR SystemsÂ

HELLAÂ

LeddartechÂ

ONSemiconductorÂ

Robert BoschÂ

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICSÂ

SiemensÂ

SonyÂ

Texas instruments

Market Segment by Product Type

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Automotive ADAS Sensors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive ADAS Sensors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive ADAS Sensors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Customization of the report –

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

”