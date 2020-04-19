Automotive HUDs Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

“

The report analysis the leading players of the global Automotive HUDs market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Automotive HUDs market.

Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) is a digital transparent image that displaying the same information you would get from the dashboard. This can include everything from your current speed to the revs on your engine, and even various temperature gauges. There are two types of HUD. The first is to treat the back of the windshield in such a way that an image projected onto it will reflect to the driver. The second is to have a small combiner that is separate from the windshield. Combiners can be retracted.

The global automotive Head-up Display (HUD) industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Developing countries are running their first installations or moving to this solution. The global leading players in this market are Nippon Seiki, Continental, Yazaki Corporation, Denso and Bosch, which accounts for 62.96 % of total value.The Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) are mainly used by Premium Car, Luxury Car and Mid Segment Car. The main applications are Premium Car and Luxury Car which accounts for above 46% and it is forecasted that share will be decrease in 2025. The penetration rate in the low-end and mid segment will increase.

Global Automotive HUDs market size will reach 2460.4 million US$ by 2025, from 796 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive HUDs.

This industry study presents the global Automotive HUDs market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive HUDs production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive HUDs in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Nippon Seiki, Continental, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nippon Seiki

Continental

Yazaki Corporation

Denso

Bosch

Aptiv

Visteon Corporation

E-Lead

Garmin

HUDWAY

Pioneer Corp

Hudly

Springteq Electronics

Kivic

Coagent Enterprise

Founder

RoadRover Technology

Automotive HUDs Breakdown Data by Type

Windshield Projected HUD

Combiner Projected HUD

In 2018, Combiner Projected HUD accounted for a major share of 63.88% in the global Automotive HUDs market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1369.98 Million US$ by 2025 from 407.36 Million US$ in 2018.

Automotive HUDs Breakdown Data by Application

Premium Car

Luxury Car

Mid Segment C

r

Others

In Automotive HUDs market, the Mid Segment Car holds an important share in terms of application in 2018, and it is expected to reach a volume of 4886.5 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.79% during 2019 and 2025.

Automotive HUDs Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Automotive HUDs Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive HUDs status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive HUDs manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive HUDs :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive HUDs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

To Purchase this report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=5063

”